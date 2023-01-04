The best thicc skins in Fortnite

We all know that playing as a female character is a way we gamers do to catch attention or pay homage to our digital crushes. And Fortnite is no exception to this. There are many female skins out there that carry the right amount of thicc that we all love. So in the list below, enjoy the seven best thicc skins in Fortnite.

7. Lara Croft

Image via Epic Games

Lara Croft is almost every gamer’s mommy. She is loved by gamers of all ages and even people who don’t fully know her. Lara Croft is a natural-born treasure hunter, skilled at wall climbing, navigation, and of course, a wide array of combat.

From tomahawks to bows and arrows and even hand-to-hand combat, her expertise is very much fitting in the world of Fortnite, and her body also fits in the category of thicc. Lara always keeps her body in top shape, keeping her physique in such a form that most men and women alike would love to have and see.

6. Harley Quinn

Image via Epic Games

Queen of Gotham and harbinger of the Joker, Harleen Quinzel, was a psychiatrist for Arkham Asylum until she met and fell in love with the Joker. Ever since falling in love with the king of chaos, she’s been around causing crime and mayhem in the streets of Gotham, and one day, Harley Quinn found herself in Fortnite.

Harley Quinn is a strong individual that is always active and always at her best. That is why it is no shock that her physical appearance is, in general, just attractive. She is built like a superhero, and with a shape like hers, she is 100% thicc.

5. Rustler Skin

Image via Epic Games

It is common for many artists to visualize an attractive cowgirl with a soda bottle build of a body. And Fortnite’s Rustler skin is definitely no exception. Tall, blonde, and fit but curvy, the Rustler skin is not only appropriate to play as a sharpshooter, but she is also a textbook definition of thicc. With a physique fit for a cowgirl and shotgun slugs for self-defense, the Rustler skin is certified thicc.

4. Beach Ruby Skin

Image via Epic Games

The red swimsuit Fortnite crush that everyone loves has a more unique body build than the rest of the other thicc skins in this list. The Beach Ruby skin is some of the most ideal body that many people adore.

The Beach Ruby skin in Fortnite has an upper body that is relatively smaller than the rest of the skins in this list, but her bottom does make up for it. Her bottom part not only made up for her to be put on the list, but it is a perfect example of a thicc bottom.

3. Black Widow

Image via Epic Games

The Black Widow skin of Fortnite has all the attributes of a thicc character and all the means for her to contain it. Black Widow is a physically fit athlete and assassin that always kept her body in the best shape possible for any situation she could possibly be in.

The Black Widow’s body in Fortnite is built like an hourglass; she’s like her logo but thiccer. With being an expert in almost any kind of combat and the appearance of a wonder woman, her presence in the Fortnite universe will for sure catch everyone’s attention.

2. Sunstrider Skin

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite’s beloved and iconic character skin, the Sunstrider skin. With her red uniform, gorgeous smile, and wavy blonde hair, you’d wish you were down just for her to come to your rescue. The physically fit and active scarlet lifeguard is a sight to behold.

The red rescuer has a perfect hourglass-shaped physique, a well-formed upper body, arms that are not too muscular but not too skinny, and a bottom that defines thicc. Fortnite’s Sunstrider skin is surely iconic, and for a good reason.

1. Chun-Li

Image via Epic Games

Chun-Li is the pinnacle of thicc character design, and Fortnite very much did justice to her design in their universe. Chun-Li is a master martial artist and has always trained herself to exceed her own limits, and as a result, she became everyone’s thicc mommy.

Chun-Li’s physique is indeed the textbook definition of thicc. Great upper body build, arms that are in great shape, and a bottom that portrays a smooth and elegant curve. With a body built like Chun-Li’s, it would be sacrilegious to think that she is not at least one of the most thicc character skins in Fortnite.