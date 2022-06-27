The best UGM-8 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

There really isn’t a light machine gun quite like the UGM-8 in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. The post-launch weapon is the first of its kind that offers high mobility and immense accuracy at all ranges. That said, like any typical LMG, you’ll need to install it with a wealth of attachments to ensure you reach its full potential. Here are the best UGM-8 loadouts in the multiplayer and battle royale.

Best UGM-8 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Screenshot by Gamepur

For multiplayer, the UGM-8 should be used almost in the same manner as an SMG. Its high mobility certainly helps thrive in close-range situations, but you will still need attachments that revolve around improving its aiming stability and movement abilities. You can find everything you need for this Vanguard class below.

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Underbarrel : Heavy Foregrip

: Heavy Foregrip Barrel : Bernard XL214 736mm

: Bernard XL214 736mm Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Optic : Saturn 1.35x Lens

: Saturn 1.35x Lens Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Proficiency : Gung-Ho

: Gung-Ho Kit : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Class perks: Serpentine, Tracker, and Scavenger

The three key attachments in this loadout are none other than the Bernard XL214 736mm barrel, 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box, and Recoil Booster. Not only will you have an endless supply of bullets, but these add-ons bolster the fire rate to make the weapon feel akin to a rail gun. In short, the attachments are must-haves for achieving three- to four-shot kills in just a split second. Speaking of damage, it doesn’t hurt to have Hollow Point ammo, either, as it trades in expendable damage range for increased limb damage.

Now, the base UGM-8 is one of those few guns that shake with each shot sent out. It may not bother every player, but it does become a problem at medium to long-range. As a result, we find it most beneficial to apply the Recoil Booster and Rubber Grip to significantly lower the kick and resolve this pesky issue.

Starting out with the weapon, you shouldn’t expect to beat out fully-kitted SMGs and ARs in close-quarter battles — but this will soon change. Once the Removed Stock and Gung-Ho are applied, the two make for a beautiful pairing that allows you to have increased ADS and movement speed while also having the ability to shoot on the run.

That being said, the Serpentine class perk is essentially tailor-made for UGM-8 users with it reducing any incoming damage you take while sprinting. Meanwhile, you’ll also want to add Tracker and Scavenger, as these perks let you view previous footsteps of nearby enemies and collect additional ammo from bodies, respectively.

Related: How to unlock the UGM-8 LMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Best UGM-8 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Screenshot by Gamepur

The UGM-8 in Warzone is an entirely different beast, as it mainly succeeds when used at medium- to long-range. Thus, you should prepare to apply a whole different set of add-ons with most increasing its damage range and accuracy. Here are all 10 attachments that will provide you with the greatest UGM-8 loadout in the battle royale.

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Barrel : Bernard XL214 736mm

: Bernard XL214 736mm Magazine : .50 BMG 75 Round Box

: .50 BMG 75 Round Box Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Bernard Forte VII

: Bernard Forte VII Perk 1 : Brace

: Brace Perk 2 : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Class perks: Scavenger, Overkill, and Combat Scout

Honestly, we love this loadout so much, we also recommend this to anyone who plays at a distance in multiplayer. This is because the .50 BMG 75 Round Box increases just about everything already impressive about the LMG, such as its damage, range, and bullet penetration. This will greatly decrease the gun’s accuracy, but adding the Bernard XL214 736mm barrel will calm its kick and even increase its fire rate by 8%.

To ensure long-range eliminations only require a maximum of four bullets, it is best to also have the F8 Stabilizer, Bernard Forte VII stock, and of course, the Lengthened ammo type. When combining these attachments, you can expect very little bullet drop and almost non-existent recoil — even when you continuously fire the magazine to its very last round.

The small 75 Round Box magazine may seem like a glaring issue, but you won’t have to worry about your ammo as much as you’d think. By using this loadout, the Scavenger class perk and Fully Loaded weapon perk will ensure bullets are plentiful at almost anytime. Speaking of class perks, Overkill is perfect for having another primary weapon to switch to. Although this extra gun should mainly depend on your play style, players should always consider the almighty STG44 assault rifle for close-range firefights.