How to create Draco Malfoy in Hogwarts Legacy’s character creator

If you are looking to roleplay as a pretentious and somewhat villainous elitist pupil in Hogwarts Legacy, creating a Draco Malfoy character lookalike might be the perfect fit for you. Serving as one of the main antagonists for much of the earlier portions of Harry Potter, the arrogant lone child of the Malfoy family was undoubtedly a personality that is not difficult to despise. While you cannot be downright evil in Hogwarts Legacy, there are many moments in dialogue where you can pompously gloat about your capabilities or achievements, a characteristic perfect for roleplaying as Draco.

Related: How to create Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy’s character creator

Can you play as Draco Malfoy in Hogwarts Legacy? | Creating Draco Malfoy in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since his initial appearance in the Philosopher’s Stone, Draco Malfoy’s physical appearance has generally remained the same throughout the books and movies, making it relatively easy to create his character in Hogwarts Legacy. Unfortunately, it is not entirely feasible to achieve the level of paleness described in the books or portrayed by Tom Felton. Still, we can definitely get his platinum blond hair, slender face, and greyish-blue eyes. That being said, Row 4 Column 5 would be an excellent figure to start with in the Presets section.

Draco Malfoy Facewear in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moving onto the Facewear section in Hogwarts Legacy’s character creator, keeping the Preset’s Face Shape for your Draco Malfoy is optimal since it offers a slightly pointed head and a thin-skin look with high cheekbones. Naturally, the slider for Skin Colour should be moved to the far left for maximum paleness, and no spectacle accessories are needed for this character.

Draco Malfoy Hairstyles in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Picking an ideal Hairstyle for your Draco Malfoy in Hogwarts Legacy will certainly be the most straightforward part of your character creation endeavor, as the sleek yet slick look of Row 3 Column 4 is more than an excellent fit. For Hair Colour, adjust the slider to the fifteenth dot for the best light blonde shade. A more yellowish blonde is also available, but the flaxen blonde is undoubtedly the superior choice for Draco.

Draco Malfoy Complexion in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like Hairstyles, customizing Draco Malfoy’s Complexion is just as easy in Hogwarts Legacy. First, make sure both sliders for Complexion and Freckles And Moles are set to the far left to give your villainous pupil the affluent, well-groomed look. Indeed, giving the character any Scar and Markings is unnecessary unless you seek to enrich your antagonistic student’s backstory with some blemishes from suggested misconduct in the academy.

Related: How to create Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy’s character creator

Draco Malfoy Eyebrows in Hogwarts Legacy

creenshot by Gamepur

Finally, the selection for Malfoy’s Eyebrows in Hogwarts Legacy’s character creator will largely depend on your preference, as the options can be varied yet still produce a desirable result. In our case, the eleventh dot on the Eye Colour slider and the seventh for Eyebrow Colour best suited Tom Felton’s portrayal of Draco. However, you can choose the more greyish option for his eyes to stay more faithful to the books and select a darker shade for his eyebrows for a slightly darker vibe in Hogwarts Legacy. As for Eyebrow Shape, Row 1 Column 2 gives a stern, haughty look without being overly sinister.