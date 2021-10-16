The easiest gamerscore Xbox games on Game Pass

If you’re looking to pad your Xbox gamerscore, then you’re going to need to target the easy games. Preferably, you’ll to want to do this without needing to spend insane amounts of money on games that you’re done with in just a few hours. If you’ve got a Game Pass subscription, then you’re in luck, as there are plenty of easy games to play with this services. In this article, we’re going to cover the five easiest, for a total of 5000 gamerscore in about a day’s worth of play.

Subnautica

This one may be a bit of a surprise, as the achievement list is quite involved, requiring you to complete the main story, complete a bunch of expensive constructions, and find some secret areas. Doing this game normally would take you a good 20-30 hours, but the developers at Unknown Worlds Entertainment opted to leave developer commands in the game for players to use. Pressing in both bumpers while the game is paused will launch the developer console, where you can give yourself items and teleport around. With a guide, you can do it all in around half an hour.

Subnautica: Below Zero

For achievement hunters, the sequel didn’t disappoint. Much like its predecessor, Below Zero has an accessible developer console in-game, that can be used to bang through this game’s 13 achievements in half an hour using our guide. While this game has less achievements than the first, it’s equal in gamerscore, and thus just as worth your time.

The Gardens Between

This game doesn’t quite serve you achievements on a silver platter like the last two, as you’ll actually have to beat the game without cheating, but it’s still very easy 1000G. This is a side-scroller puzzle game, and if you follow along with any of the many video guides on YouTube, you can knock it out in a little over an hour. There aren’t any particularly challenging sections when you know the solutions, and the achievements are not particularly involved.

Donut County

Donut County epitomizes “sweet and simple”. You play as a hole in the ground that can move around, swallowing up items around each level to grow in size. As you grow larger, you can eat bigger and bigger items, with the goal of clearing everything from the area. It’s really easy to miss achievements in this, but with chapter select, you can go back for easy cleanup afterward. Like The Gardens Between, this should take you a little over an hour with a video guide, but it’ll fly by fast.

What Remains of Edith Finch?

If there’s one thing that can make an all-time greatest story-telling indie games better, it’s easy achievements, and this game certainly delivered. This game is very narrative-centric, so there aren’t any particularly challenging sections to the game, and the achievements are no different. There are a lot of missable ones, so it’s best you follow a guide with this, but as long as you know what you need to do and when, they’re pretty hard to miss. This completion should take you no more than 90 minutes.