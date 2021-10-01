The easiest gamerscore Xbox games (September 2021)

September was a solid month for gaming in general, but an even better month for achievement hunters with all these easy games released. Padding your Gamerscore is a science, and if you want to do it efficiently, then these are the games you’re going to want to go out of your way to complete. This list will cover all of the easiest games from September 2021, and each one can be fully completed for 1000G in under an hour if you follow a guide, of which you can find plenty on YouTube. Let’s hope October can live up to this.

Alveole (Xbox and Windows 10) ($4.99): This first game can be doubled up, with 1000G available on both the Xbox and Windows 10 versions. This game will take you around 20 minutes if you follow a guide.

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse ($4.99): Eastasiasoft is known for its cheap and easy Gamerscore, and Ravva is no exception. This sidescroller adventure title requires you to play only six levels, plus the tutorial for 1000G. It should take you no longer than half an hour.

MiniGolf Tour ($5.99): It’s no 3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures, but it does bring some easy achievements. With a guide, you can complete this in under an hour.

Virtuous Western ($4.99): The most famous publisher in achievement hunting, Ratalaika Games, strikes with this 15-minute western puzzle completion. Follow a solutions guide, and this will be over before you know it.

Alphaset by POWGI ($7.99): This crossword puzzle game will get you the 1000G in under an hour. All you need to do is complete specific words, finish 30 puzzles, and do a few other miscellaneous tasks. Just pull up the solutions online, and you can fly through it.

From Earth to Heaven ($6.99): One of the easiest completions of all time. It’s not even worth describing the game, as you only need to start and then back out of each of the ten levels to get every achievement — no need to play them at all.

Love Choice ($4.99): Ratalaika strikes again with a quick visual novel completion. You will need to get a few different endings to complete this game, and it will take you around 40 minutes with a guide.

A Day Without Me ($4.99): This is yet another 15-minute adventure completion that doesn’t even require you to beat the game. Be sure to follow a guide closely for this as there are many achievements that you can miss.

Flaskoman ($4.99): This sidescroller platformer is another all-timer for easy achievements. It has zero missable achievements, and you can earn the full completion in around five minutes.

Dojoran ($4.99): This 10-minute completion comes courtesy of Ratalaika. It requires you to complete a total of five levels, collect 150 coins and five talismans, kill some enemies, and die a bunch.

Earth Marines ($4.99): This shoot ’em up game will take you around 20 minutes for 1000G. The only missable achievement it has is for dying, so missing it is a feat in itself.

Shiro (Xbox and Windows 10) ($4.99): Yet another sidescroller platformer, this one courtesy of Xitilon, another popular easy-achievements publisher. Like Alveole, this game can be completed twice on Xbox and Window 10 for 2000G, taking a little over half an hour each.

Golf Peaks ($4.99): This golf-themed puzzle game will take you around 50 minutes to complete with a guide, requiring you to beat 10 worlds worth of levels, find a secret level, and complete all the bonus levels.

Crisis Wing ($7.99): The second Eastasiasoft title of the month, this shoot ’em up will take you around 15 minutes to complete if all goes well, though it is admittedly one of the trickier titles, requiring you to reach certain score requirements in each game mode, which can prove frustrating.

Teacup ($9.99): If there’s one game to save for last, it’s this one. Not only is it tied for the most expensive on this list, but it also takes a solid 40 minutes to complete. Luckily, there are no missable achievements.

Death Park ($5.99): The only stealth game on the list, this title will take you around 25 minutes to get 1000G, requiring you to beat the game and find 13 hidden items.

Blind Postman ($3.99): The cheapest game this month, Blind Postman will take you around half an hour to complete. This title has exclusively story-related and cumulative achievements, so there’s nothing you need to worry too much about missing.

Don’t Touch this Button! ($4.99): Ratalaika’s final entry of the month, this puzzle game takes around half an hour to complete with a guide. You will need to reach the end of the game for this one and complete a few miscellaneous tasks.

Creepy Tale ($9.99): Every achievement in this adventure game is missable, so be very careful with this one. It takes around half an hour with a guide and is worth saving until near the end.

Underland ($7.99): The final easy game of September, Underland is a puzzle game that requires you to complete all of its 30 levels. Load up a video guide to follow along with, and you’ll be able to plow through it in 45 minutes or so.