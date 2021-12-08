The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 12 (December 8)
We’ve reached Week 12,
It’s Wednesday, and that means a fresh Team of the Week in FIFA 22. This is the twelfth Team of the Week of the year, and the second for the month of December. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk headlined the Team of the Week for Week 11, so who made it this week? Let’s take a look.
The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 12
The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Latium (Lazio) striker Ciro Immobile. The Italian striker now has a 88 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names from Week 11 include
- Manchester City CM Bernardo Silva
- Bayern Munich RM Kingsley Coman
- Inter CB Alessandro Bastoni
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for December 8:
Starters
- ST: ST Ciro Immobile (88 OVR)
- LW: ST Luka Jovic (84 OVR)
- RW: ST Patrick Schick (82 OVR)
- LM: CAM Taji Savanier (85 OVR)
- RM: RM Kingsley Coman (87 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- RCM: CM Jordan Henderson (86 OVR)
- LCB: LB Alex Moreno (82 OVR)
- MCB: CB Alessandro Bastoni (86 OVR)
- RCB: CB Ezri Konsa (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Igor Akinfeev (83 OVR)
Reserves
- LM Vincenzo Grifo (84 OVR)
- CF Luis Miguel Rodriguez (82 OVR)
- GK Camilo Vargas (81 OVR)
- RWB Frederic Guilbert (81 OVR)
- CB Attila Szalai (81 OVR)
- ST Marko Livaja (81 OVR)
- LW Martin Terrier (81 OVR)
Substitutes
- ST Bryan Linssen (80 OVR)
- GK Adam Davies (78 OVR)
- CM Takahiro Kunimoto (77 OVR)
- ST Astril Selmani (76 OVR)
- ST Kaly Sene OVR)
This Team of the Week will be live in packs until December 15.