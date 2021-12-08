The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 12 (December 8)

It’s Wednesday, and that means a fresh Team of the Week in FIFA 22. This is the twelfth Team of the Week of the year, and the second for the month of December. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk headlined the Team of the Week for Week 11, so who made it this week? Let’s take a look.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 12

The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Latium (Lazio) striker Ciro Immobile. The Italian striker now has a 88 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names from Week 11 include

Manchester City CM Bernardo Silva

Bayern Munich RM Kingsley Coman

Inter CB Alessandro Bastoni

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for December 8:

Starters

ST: ST Ciro Immobile (88 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (88 OVR) LW: ST Luka Jovic (84 OVR)

ST Luka Jovic (84 OVR) RW: ST Patrick Schick (82 OVR)

ST Patrick Schick (82 OVR) LM: CAM Taji Savanier (85 OVR)

CAM Taji Savanier (85 OVR) RM: RM Kingsley Coman (87 OVR)

RM Kingsley Coman (87 OVR) LCM: CAM Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) RCM: CM Jordan Henderson (86 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (86 OVR) LCB : LB Alex Moreno (82 OVR)

: LB Alex Moreno (82 OVR) MCB: CB Alessandro Bastoni (86 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (86 OVR) RCB: CB Ezri Konsa (82 OVR)

CB Ezri Konsa (82 OVR) GK: GK Igor Akinfeev (83 OVR)

Reserves

LM Vincenzo Grifo (84 OVR)

CF Luis Miguel Rodriguez (82 OVR)

GK Camilo Vargas (81 OVR)

RWB Frederic Guilbert (81 OVR)

CB Attila Szalai (81 OVR)

ST Marko Livaja (81 OVR)

LW Martin Terrier (81 OVR)

Substitutes

ST Bryan Linssen (80 OVR)

GK Adam Davies (78 OVR)

CM Takahiro Kunimoto (77 OVR)

ST Astril Selmani (76 OVR)

ST Kaly Sene OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until December 15.