The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 13 (December 15)
It’s Wednesday, and that means a fresh Team of the Week in FIFA 22. This is the 13th Team of the Week of the year and the third for the month of December. So, who made it this week? Let’s take a look.
The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian netminder now has a 88 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names from Week 13 include:
- Manchester City RW Raheem Sterling
- Inter CM Nicolo Barella
Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for December 15:
Starters
- ST: ST Dusan Vlahovic (84 OVR)
- LW: LW Puado (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Raheem Sterling (89 OVR)
- LM: CM Nicolo Barella (87 OVR)
- RM: RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Thomas Delaney (84OVR)
- RCM: CDM Youri Tielemans (86 OVR)
- LCB: CB Duje Caleta-Car (84 OVR)
- MCB: CB Gabriel (82 OVR)
- RCB: RB Youcef Atal (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (90 OVR)
Reserves
- CB Evan Ndicka (81 OVR)
- CDM Nilas Dorsch (81 OVR)
- ST Michy Batshuayi (81 OVR)
- LW Darwin Nunez (81 OVR)
- CCF Manolo Gabbiadini (81 OVR)
- CM Conor Gallagher (80 OVR)
- GK Sean Johnson (79 OVR)
Substitutes
- LWB David Raum (79 OVR)
- CM Aldo Rocha (79 OVR)
- ST Karim Adeyemi (78 OVR)
- ST Matej Pulkrab (77 OVR)
- ST Rafal Straczek (74 OVR)
This Team of the Week will be live in packs until December 22.