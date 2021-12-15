The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 13 (December 15)

It’s Wednesday, and that means a fresh Team of the Week in FIFA 22. This is the 13th Team of the Week of the year and the third for the month of December. So, who made it this week? Let’s take a look.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 13

The marquee name for this week’s Team of the Week is Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian netminder now has a 88 OVR Team of the Week card in FUT. Other notable names from Week 13 include:

Manchester City RW Raheem Sterling

Inter CM Nicolo Barella

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for December 15:

Starters

ST: ST Dusan Vlahovic (84 OVR)

ST Dusan Vlahovic (84 OVR) LW: LW Puado (84 OVR)

LW Puado (84 OVR) RW: RW Raheem Sterling (89 OVR)

RW Raheem Sterling (89 OVR) LM: CM Nicolo Barella (87 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (87 OVR) RM: RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR)

RM Ludovic Blas (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Thomas Delaney (84OVR)

CDM Thomas Delaney (84OVR) RCM: CDM Youri Tielemans (86 OVR)

CDM Youri Tielemans (86 OVR) LCB : CB Duje Caleta-Car (84 OVR)

: CB Duje Caleta-Car (84 OVR) MCB: CB Gabriel (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel (82 OVR) RCB: RB Youcef Atal (84 OVR)

RB Youcef Atal (84 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (90 OVR)

Reserves

CB Evan Ndicka (81 OVR)

CDM Nilas Dorsch (81 OVR)

ST Michy Batshuayi (81 OVR)

LW Darwin Nunez (81 OVR)

CCF Manolo Gabbiadini (81 OVR)

CM Conor Gallagher (80 OVR)

GK Sean Johnson (79 OVR)

Substitutes

LWB David Raum (79 OVR)

CM Aldo Rocha (79 OVR)

ST Karim Adeyemi (78 OVR)

ST Matej Pulkrab (77 OVR)

ST Rafal Straczek (74 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until December 22.