FIFA 22 officially launched on October 1, and five days later, the first Team of the Week since its launch went live. The Football Ultimate Team (FUT) Team of the Week highlights the best football players from around the world from the previous week. EA Sports will add upgraded, inform player items of these players into FUT. So, which players made it this week? Let’s take a look.

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 3 (October 6)

The third Team of the Week is a star-studded one, as it includes football superstars Luis Suarez and Heung Min Son. Son, who received a 90 OVR Team of the Week item, received a +1 upgrade from his base version. Additionally, this Team of the Week also several young sensations, including Manchester City attacker Phil Foden, LOSC striker Jonathan David, and AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for September 29:

Starters

ST: Atletico de Madrid ST Luis Suarez (89 OVR)

Atletico de Madrid ST Luis Suarez (89 OVR) LW: Manchester City LW Phil Foden (86 OVR)

Manchester City LW Phil Foden (86 OVR) RW: LOSC ST Jonathan David (84 OVR)

LOSC ST Jonathan David (84 OVR) LM: Tottenham Hotspur LM Heung Min Son (90 OVR)

Tottenham Hotspur LM Heung Min Son (90 OVR) RM: AS Monaco CM Aurelien Tchouameni (82 OVR)

AS Monaco CM Aurelien Tchouameni (82 OVR) LCM: Piemonte Calcio CDM Manuel Locatelli (84 OVR)

Piemonte Calcio CDM Manuel Locatelli (84 OVR) RCM: Vissel Kobe CAM Andres Iniesta (83 OVR)

Vissel Kobe CAM Andres Iniesta (83 OVR) LCB: SC Freiburg Philipp Lienhart (81 OVR)

SC Freiburg Philipp Lienhart (81 OVR) MCB: Napoli CB Amir Rrahmani (81 OVR)

Napoli CB Amir Rrahmani (81 OVR) RCB: Chelsea RWB Cesar Azpilicueta (86 OVR)

Chelsea RWB Cesar Azpilicueta (86 OVR) GK: Frankfurt GK Kevin Trapp (84 OVR)

Reserves

Al Nassar CF Anderson Talisca (84 OVR)

FC Nantes GK Alban Lafont (82 OVR)

FC Porto LB Wendell (81 OVR)

AC Milan CDM Sandro Tonali (81 OVR)

Villarreal CF LM Arnaut Danjuma (81 OVR)

BSC Young Boys RM Christian Fassnacht (81 OVR)

M’gladbach ST Breel Embolo (81 OVR)

Substitutes

SK Rapid Wien ST Ercan Kara (79 OVR)

Bologna CB Arthur Theate (77 OVR)

Ipswich CDM Lee Evans (76 OVR)

Whitecaps FC ST Brian White (75 OVR)

FC Zurich ST Assan Ceesay (71 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be live in packs until October 13.