The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 10 (January 4)

The FIFA 23 Team of the Week (TOTW) was put on hiatus for well over a month, thanks to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now that the global event is over and league play has resumed, the first post-World Cup Team of the Week has gone live. So, which footballers came back to have strong starts. Let’s take a look at the Team of the Week for January 4.

Starters

ST: ST Mehdi Taremi (87 OVR)

ST Mehdi Taremi (87 OVR) LW: ST Lois Openda (85 OVR)

ST Lois Openda (85 OVR) RW: CF Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR)

CF Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR) LM: CM Martin Ødegaard (88 OVR)

CM Martin Ødegaard (88 OVR) RM: CAM Ricardo Horta (85 OVR)

CAM Ricardo Horta (85 OVR) LCM: CDM Douglas Luiz (87 OVR)

CDM Douglas Luiz (87 OVR) RCM: CDM Maxcence Caqueret (84 OVR)

CDM Maxcence Caqueret (84 OVR) LCB : LWB Nuno Santos (84 OVR)

: LWB Nuno Santos (84 OVR) MCB: CB Luke Shaw (84 OVR)

CB Luke Shaw (84 OVR) RCB: CB Pau Torres (86 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (86 OVR) GK: GK Jeremias Ledesma (86 OVR)

Arsenal is currently eight points clear of the top spot in the Premier League, thanks in large part of the play of midfielder Martin Ødegaard. Ødegaard made it in the last Team of the Week prior to the World Cup, and he’s back for the first one after. The Norwegian sensation received a +2 OVR bump with this latest card.

Substitutes

GK Alban Lafont (84 OVR)

RB Connor Roberts (83 OVR)

CAM Brais Mendez (83 OVR)

CM Aaron Mooy (83 OVR)

RW Levi Garcia (83 OVR)

LW Fabio Borini (83 OVR)

ST Jamie McLaren (83 OVR)

Reserves

RB Collins Fai (81 OVR)

CAM Josh Windass (80 OVR)

ST Matt Smith (79 OVR)

CB Carl Pergianni (77 OVR)

RW Lallianzuala Chhangte (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available in packs until January 11.