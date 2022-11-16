The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 9 (November 16)

We are up to Week 9 of the Team of the Week in FIFA 23 and FIFA Ultimate Team. This latest drop comes a few short days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and in the midst of the World Cup promo in FUT. So, who made the Team of the Week this time around? Let’s take a look.

Starters

ST: ST Moise Kean (86 OVR)

ST Moise Kean (86 OVR) LW: LW Darwin Nunez (84 OVR)

LW Darwin Nunez (84 OVR) RW: ST Edin Dzeko (86 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (86 OVR) LM: LM Jesper Lindstrom (84 OVR)

LM Jesper Lindstrom (84 OVR) RM: RM Jonas Hofmann (86 OVR)

RM Jonas Hofmann (86 OVR) LCM: CM Martin Odegaard (86 OVR)

CM Martin Odegaard (86 OVR) RCM: CM Toni Kroos (90 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (90 OVR) LCB : LB Nuno Mendes (83 OVR)

: LB Nuno Mendes (83 OVR) MCB: CB Edmond Tapsoba (84 OVR)

CB Edmond Tapsoba (84 OVR) RCB: RB Mohamed Simakan (82 OVR)

RB Mohamed Simakan (82 OVR) GK: GK Geronimo Rulli (84 OVR)

The highlight of this Team of the Week is likely Juventus ST Moise Kean. Nobody in this drop is on the level of Mo Salah from last week, but Kean is a pacey striker in Serie A. Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez is also notable because his new TOTW means his Ones To Watch card is getting another upgrade. Finally, PSG’s Nuno Mendes is a lightning-quick fullback from Ligue 1 if you need one of those.

Substitutes

RM Otavaio (84 OVR)

CM Lovro Majer (83 OVR)

CB Tiago Djalo (81 OVR)

LM Mislav Orsic (81 OVR)

LM Kerem Akturkoglu (81 OVR)

ST Ivan Toney (81 OVR)

GK Ron-Robert Zieler (79 OVR)

Reserves

CAM Zian Flemming (79 OVR)

ST Zinho Gano (78 OVR)

ST Georges Mikautadze (77 OVR)

ST Aigegun Tosin (77 OVR)

ST Emmanuel Latte Lath (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available until November 23. Keep in mind that this will be the last Team of the Week until the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. League play has been put on hold due to the global event, hence the temporary shuttering of the Team of the Week.