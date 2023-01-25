The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 13 (January 25)

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean the Team of the Week (TOTW) updates take a break. The latest TOTW squad went live on January 25, the 13th of the title. Who made the cut? Let’s take a look at the squad, which includes a certain someone who scored a massive header against Manchester United this past weekend in Premier League play.

Starters

ST: CF Stephan El Shaarawy (88 OVR)

CF Stephan El Shaarawy (88 OVR) LW: RW Patrick Wimmer (83 OVR)

RW Patrick Wimmer (83 OVR) RW: RM Riyad Mahrez (88 OVR)

RM Riyad Mahrez (88 OVR) LM: LM Mergim Vojvoda (83 OVR)

LM Mergim Vojvoda (83 OVR) RM: RW Jarrod Brown (84 OVR)

RW Jarrod Brown (84 OVR) LCM: CF Ivan Rakitic (88 OVR)

CF Ivan Rakitic (88 OVR) RCM: CM Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa (85 OVR)

CM Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa (85 OVR) LCB : CB Danilho Doekhi (83 OVR)

: CB Danilho Doekhi (83 OVR) MCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (88 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (88 OVR) RCB: CB Mario Hermoso (84 OVR)

CB Mario Hermoso (84 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (89 OVR)

This Team of the Week doesn’t have a 90+ OVR player for the second week in a row. Nonetheless, there are some interesting players on this squad. Several Bundesliga stars received IF cards in this TOTW, including Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. The German keeper received a +3 OVR from his 86 OVR base item. Anyone who owns Ones to Watch Matthijs de Ligt will be happy to see him here because that means his OTW is also getting an upgrade.

Other notable names include attacker Ivan Rakitic and Manchester City midfielder/winger Riyad Mahrez who had that aforementioned header.

Substitutes

CDM Lucas Torreira (85 OVR)

RWB Pedro Porro (85 OVR)

CDM Ellyes Skhiri (84 OVR)

GK Marwin Hitz (84 OVR)

LB Diego Rico (83 OVR)

CAM Franco Vazquez (83 OVR)

ST Eddie Nketiah (82 OVR)

Reserves

ST Alfredo Morelos (83 OVR)

ST Vincent Janssen (82 OVR)

ST Marko Dugandzic (80 OVR)

CM Luke Leahy (80 OVR)

CDM Thore Jacobsen (79 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available in packs until February 1.