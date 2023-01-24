FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Paul Pogba SBC – Requirements and solutions

On January 24, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 dropped yet another Flashback Squad Building Challenge. Paul Pogba was a force for Juventus in 2015-16, just before his move to Manchester United. To celebrate his inclusion in the FIFA 16 Team of the Year, a new 90 OVR Flashback card of Pogba is now available for a limited time. So, how can you get Pogba? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Flashback Pogba SBC

Flashback Pogba possesses 4-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves attributes.

Much like with Flashback Sergio Ramos, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups in order to complete this SBC in full. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Juventus

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Juventus players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 590,000-600,000 Coins as of this writing. Here are solutions for the four components of this SBC:

Juventus

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

France

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

Serie A

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

GK Samir Handanvoic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 24.