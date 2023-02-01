The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 14 (February 1)

A new month has arrived, and so has a new Team of the Week (TOTW) in FIFA 23. The latest set of IF cards dropped on February 1 in Football Ultimate Team, and this one is set to feature a number of high-profile names from across the football world. So, who made the 14th Team of the Week in FIFA 23? Let’s take a look at the list.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Richarlison SBC – Requirements and solutions

Starters

ST: ST Lautaro Martinez (88 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (88 OVR) LW: ST Enner Valencia (85 OVR)

ST Enner Valencia (85 OVR) RW : RW Domenico Berardi (87 OVR)

: RW Domenico Berardi (87 OVR) LM: LM Stephy Mavididi (88 OVR)

LM Stephy Mavididi (88 OVR) RM: RM Rodrigo de Paul (87 OVR)

RM Rodrigo de Paul (87 OVR) LCM: CAM Jonas Hofmann (88 OVR)

CAM Jonas Hofmann (88 OVR) RCM: CAM Dani Olmo (88 OVR)

CAM Dani Olmo (88 OVR) LCB : CB Dante (84 OVR)

: CB Dante (84 OVR) MCB: CB Matthias Ginter (85 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (85 OVR) RCB: CB German Pezzella (83 OVR)

CB German Pezzella (83 OVR) GK: GK Alex Remiro (85 OVR)

This Team of the Week doesn’t have a 90+ OVR player for the third week in a row. However, there are a number of 88 OVR cards. Inter striker Lautaro Martinez and M’gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann both received big upgrades, as did RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo.

Other notable names include Domenico Berardi, Stephy Mavididi, and Matthias Ginter.

Substitutes

CM Luis Alberto (86 OVR)

GK Michele Di Gregorio (83 OVR)

RWB Przemyslaw Frankowski (83 OVR)

CM Masttias Svanberg (83 OVR)

RM Riccardo Orsolini (83 OVR)

ST Vangelis Pavlidis (83 OVR)

CF Karim Onisiwo (83 OVR)

Reserves

LB Ulisses Garcia (82 OVR)

ST Tasos Douvikas (81 OVR)

GK Jasmin Buric (79 OVR)

CF Iker Guarrotxena (79 OVR)

CM Josh Campbell (77 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available in packs until February 8.