The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 15 (February 8)

We’re up to the 15th Team of the Week in FIFA 23. A new Team of the Week means a new chance to highlight some of the best performers of the past week, and to reward said individuals with an upgraded card in Football Ultimate Team. So, who made the FIFA 23 Team of the Week for February 8? Let’s take a look at the group.

Starters

ST: ST Tammy Abraham (88 OVR)

ST Tammy Abraham (88 OVR) LW: RW Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR)

RW Gaetan Laborde (85 OVR) RW : RW Raphinha (88 OVR)

: RW Raphinha (88 OVR) LM: LM Kinglsey Coman (88 OVR)

LM Kinglsey Coman (88 OVR) RM: RM Julian Brandt (85 OVR)

RM Julian Brandt (85 OVR) LCM: CM Ruben Neves (86 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (86 OVR) RCM: CM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (86 OVR)

CM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (86 OVR) LCB : CB James Tarkowski (84 OVR)

: CB James Tarkowski (84 OVR) MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (85 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (85 OVR) RCB: RB Achraf Hakimi (87 OVR)

RB Achraf Hakimi (87 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (89 OVR)

For the fourth week in a row, there are no 90+ OVR cards available from this Team of the Week. There are, however, some interesting names. The most notable one should be PSG back Achraf Hakimi, who has an 87 OVR card now in FIFA 23. Other notable names includes Tammy Abraham, Raphina, and Keylor Navas, the latter of whom was a key factor in Nottingham Forest’s victory against Leeds United this past weekend.

Substitutes

GK Predrag Rajkovic (84 OVR)

LB Caio Henrique (84 OVR)

RM Joao Mario (84 OVR)

CAM David McGoldrick (84 OVR)

ST Kolo Muani (84 OVR)

ST Habib Diallo (83 OVR)

LW Pere Milla (83 OVR)

Reserves

LM Christopher Antwi-Adjei (81 OVR)

CM Ahmet Arslan (80 OVR)

CDM Dragos Albu (79 OVR)

CAM Richard van der Venne (79 OVR)

ST Bruno Sepulveda (79 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available in packs until February 15.