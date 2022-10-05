The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 3 (October 5)

The third week of the FIFA 23 Team of the Week has arrived, as it officially went live on October 5. This latest set of Team of the Week cards sets up to be an impactful, especially since some incredibly fast footballers will be getting inform items. So, who made the Team of the Week? Let’s take a look.

Related: Every Star Gallery reward in FIFA 23

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for October 5:

Starters

ST: ST Erling Haaland (89 OVR)

ST Erling Haaland (89 OVR) LW: LW Rafael Leao (86 OVR)

LW Rafael Leao (86 OVR) RW: ST Wissam Ben Yedder (86 OVR)

ST Wissam Ben Yedder (86 OVR) LM: LM Timo Werner (84 OVR)

LM Timo Werner (84 OVR) RM: RM James Maddison (84 OVR)

RM James Maddison (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Jamal Musiala (84 OVR)

CAM Jamal Musiala (84 OVR) RCM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (87 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (87 OVR) LCB : LWB Jonathan Clauss (83 OVR)

: LWB Jonathan Clauss (83 OVR) MCB: CB Chris Smalling (84 OVR)

CB Chris Smalling (84 OVR) RCB: RB De Marcos (81 OVR)

RB De Marcos (81 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (87 OVR)

Last week, Mo Salah was the highlight of the Team of the Week. This time, another Premier League star is front and center. Erling Haaland had an incredible week, highlighted by a hat-trick and an incredibly rare 10.0 match rating againt Manchester United this past week. The Man City star is joined by two other young stars in Rafael Leao and Jamal Musiala, as well as AS Monaco sensation Wissam Ben Yedder.

Substitutes

ST Alexander Sorloth (84 OVR)

LW Leandro Trossard (82 OVR)

ST Niclas Fullkrug (81 OVR)

CB Kevin Danso (81 OVR)

CAM Rodriguez (81 OVR)

CAM Cesinha (81 OVR)

GK Moustapha Zeghba (79 OVR)

Reserves

CF Dino Hotic (79 OVR)

ST Danylo Sikan (79 OVR)

ST Victor Adeboyejo (74 OVR)

ST Daniel Rios (71 OVR)

LM Yifeng Zang (64 OVR)

This Team of the Week is available until October 12.