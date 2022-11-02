The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 7 (November 2)

We are just a little over two weeks until the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The major football associations will be paused during this time, but until then, there is still plenty of action to talk and write about. The latest FIFA 23 Team of the Week is out, the seventh of the year. Last year features two big names in Casemiro and Neymar, but who made the cut this time around? Let’s take a look at the squad.

Starters

LST: ST Victor Osimhen (85 OVR)

ST Victor Osimhen (85 OVR) RST: ST Callum Wilson (82 OVR)

ST Callum Wilson (82 OVR) LM: LM Salif Mane (90 OVR)

LM Salif Mane (90 OVR) RM: RW Carlos Vela (84 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (84 OVR) CAM: CM Antonio Candreva (83 OVR)

CM Antonio Candreva (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Rodrigo Bentancur (86 OVR)

CM Rodrigo Bentancur (86 OVR) LB: LB Alex Moreno (83 OVR)

LB Alex Moreno (83 OVR) LCB : LWB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

: LWB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (86 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (86 OVR) RB: RB Diogo Dalot (84 OVR)

RB Diogo Dalot (84 OVR) GK: GK Gregor Kobel (85 OVR)

Last week’s Team of the Week was highlighted by Mbappe, and this week features another 90 OVR+ inform card. Bayern Munich LM Salif Mane gets an upgrade, as does the netminder from rival Dortmund, Gregor Kobel. Other notable names include the speedy Victor Osimhen, and Stefan de Vrij.

Substitutes

CB Yeray (83 OVR)

CF Nikola Vlasic (82 OVR)

GK Illan Meslier (81 OVR)

CAM Robert Zulj (81 OVR)

LM Peter Olayinka (81 OVR)

ST Michy Batshuayi (81 OVR)

ST Luis Opena (81 OVR)

Reserves

CAM Josue (79 OVR)

ST Ola Toivonen (79 OVR)

ST Guido Burgstaller (79 OVR)

ST David McGoldrick (78 OVR)

ST Jason Cummings (76 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available until November 9.