The First Descendant – How To Destroy Void Fragments

The Void Fragments are these tall monolith structures with a glowing elemental core in the middle that you’ll spot around the map. These missions are a great farmable source for XP, Weapons, Gold, and valuable resources like mods and crafting materials. So destroying them and reaping their rewards is a no-brainer right? Well, they’re invulnerable to your gunfire which makes destroying them a bit tricky. Hence, I’ll explain how exactly you can destroy these Void Fragments in The First Descendant.

How to Destroy the Void Fragments?

Source: NEXON Games via Gamepur

Each Void Fragment has an elemental attribute associated with it I.e. fire, chill, toxic, electric, and non-attribute. Your descendant must have the skills of the same elemental attribute to damage and destroy that Void Fragment. You can either take these missions on Solo, with your teammates, or publically.

As you damage the Void Fragment once, the event will start and a hoard of Vulgus will start spawning in. After damaging the first portion of the health of the Void Fragment, it will gain immunity from all attacks until the wave of enemies is cleared.

Once you clear all the enemies, you’ll be able to damage the Void Fragment again (with skills of the same attribute, obviously). You’ll repeat this process until all three portions of Void Fragment’s health depletes and it’ll be destroyed. This is how you can destroy the Void Fragment featured in Void Missions in The First Descendant.

How to Identify the Element Type of a Void Fragment?

Source: NEXON Games via Gamepur

Checking out the elemental attribute of the Void Fragment is quite easy. All you need to do is open up your map and hover over to a particular Void Fragment mission that you want to do. You’ll see its elemental attribute in the fourth row of the tooltip (in this instance it’s Fire).

Once you find out the element of the Void Fragment, you’ll need to select a descendant with matching elemental skills. Here’s a list of all the descendants with their corresponding elemental attributes of skills to help you identify them.

Element/Attribute Descendant Toxic Freyna Fire Lepic, Ult. Lepic, Blair, Essiemo Electric Bunny, Ult. Bunny, Sharen Chill Viessa, Ult. Viessa Non-Attribute Ajax, Ult. Ajax, Gley, Ult. Gley, Jayber, Valby, Kyle, Enzo, Yujin

Location and Rewards for The Void Fragments

Source: NEXON Games via Gamepur

Void Fragment missions are actually farmable and give you a lot of loot. The loot is not only from destroying the fragment itself but also from the hoards of enemies you mow down. You’ll get Gold, weapons, rare mods, Solenoid, and shards after completing the Void Fragment event.

Here’s a list of Void Fragments that we’ve encountered in The First Descendant as of writing this. I’ve listed their location and the type of shards you get as a reward below.

Element Location Rewards Non-Attribute Grand Square within Kingston Monomer, Polymer, Organic, and Inorganic Shards Electric Rockfall in Sterile Land Monomer and Polymer Shards Fire Restricted Zone in Sterile Land Monomer, Polymer, Organic, and Inorganic Shards Electric Repository in Sterile Land Monomer and Inorganic Shards Chill Ironworks in Sterile Land Monomer, Polymer, Organic, and Inorganic Shards

What is the Use of Void Shards?

Source: NEXON Games via Gamepur

After accumulating enough Void Shards from multiple runs of the Void Fragment mission, you’ll need to deposit them into a Void Fusion Reactor. The reactor will be close to the Void Fragment so you can check the map for its location.

You have to check the requirement of the Void Reactor in the tooltip as some require specific Void Shards to get activated. After depositing the Void Shards into the Reactor, they will power it up and a hoard of enemies with a mini-boss will spawn. You’ll need to take them out to claim your rewards and a Reconstruction Device that may give you Amorphous Materials.

This is all that you need to know about destroying the Void Fragments in The First Descendant. Hopefully, you’ll get some sweet loot doing them over multiple runs. You should check out our tier list ranking the characters in the game to help you decide which character to play during these missions. If bad performance is affecting your gameplay, we have a guide to boost your FPS in The First Descendant as well.

