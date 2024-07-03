The First Descendant XP Farm Guide – Get Mastery Ranks Fast

The First Descendant is a looter shooter game where you’ll only be able to take on the gradual increase in difficulty by leveling up. Leveling up faster means you’ll be able to beat high-level enemies and secure better-quality loot faster. So, I’ll be listing some methods in this XP farm guide for The First Descendant that will help you level up your character faster.

XP Farms To Level Up and Gain Mastery Ranks Faster

There are plenty of ways to farm XP in The First Descendant. However, first, you’ll have to complete the first few missions in order to unlock other areas on the map. I’m specifically talking about the Kingston and The Sterile Land areas which contain the missions that you can grind to farm XP quickly.

A quick word of advice. As you go through these XP farm missions, you’ll be gaining mastery ranks and levels quickly. It’s best to keep replacing your low-tier gear/weapons with higher ones and level up mastery ranks as you go to keep up with the increasing difficulty of enemies.

Resource Defense Missions XP Farm (Kingston & Sterile Land)

The first Resource defense mission you’ll find in the Grand Square of Kingston area. However, you can also find other Resource Defense Missions in the Sterile Land and Vespers areas of the World Map.

Resource Defense missions are like the hoard mode in The First Descendant. These missions will spawn enemies in waves and you’ll have a percentile to unlock the rewards in wave numbers 7, 10, 14, 18, and 21. With each passing wave, the enemies will scale in difficulty which means you’ll be leveling faster and getting quality loot.

You can grind these missions solo or with friends and you’ll be able to max out your character’s level in no time. It’s best that you choose a character that does a lot of AOE damage to quickly go through waves of enemies. After reaching max level, you’ll be able to gain multiple mastery ranks per run of the mission which is quite fast.

Large Nuclear Reactor XP and Loot Farm (Sterile Land)

The Large Nuclear Reactor mission is located in the Classified Area of Sterile Land.

All you need to do is start the mission and go into the Nuclear Reactor area. Waves of enemies will spawn from all sides and you’ll have to keep beating them. Once you’re done with the mission, simply restart to keep grinding it.

This mission isn’t just great for farming XP and gold, but will also help you get your hands on quality weapons and mods. Make sure to dismantle the gear that you don’t need or has become underpowered to get resources.

Void Intercept Battles XP and Loot Farm (Albion)

If you’re having trouble with either of the two missions mentioned above, your best bet to farm XP is through Void Intercept Battles (Normal). You can find these missions by talking to Seneca in Albion or simply through the World Map.

These missions will pit you against the main bosses of the game so you can complete them multiple times. It’ll help you farm XP, weapons, loot, and Descendant crafting parts. Once your character is max level, you can choose to play Void Intercept Battles (Hard). This will help you secure better-quality loot and get mastery ranks faster.

As of right now, these are the best methods to farm XP that we’ve come across in The First Descendant. If we find other ways, this guide will be updated accordingly. Hope you’re having fun with this looter shooter as we are. You can check out our ranking of all characters in The First Descendant tier list to know which one to farm XP with.

