Tears of the Kingdom – Elixir Recipes & How To Make Them

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players can again create special elixirs in their Cooking Pots by combining Monster Parts with bugs and critters. These potions offer big boosts to Stealth, Stamina, and Health, and can also offer buffs that are critical to success in battle.

If you are anything like me, the first time you picked up Breath of the Wild, you tried to put a cricket in your Hylian Rice and made a disgusting blob instead of anything helpful. Here is a detailed guide to ensure you don’t waste ingredients, and create the most effective elixirs Hyrule has to offer in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to craft Elixirs in Tears of the Kingdom

Just like when cooking delicious snacks with foraged goods and groceries, elixirs require the use of a Cooking Pot to be crafted.

Instead of stacking meat, rice, or veggies, players will instead grab a fistful of monster parts and at least one insect or critter. After stacking a total of five ingredients, they can be tossed in the pot, and simmered up into a useful brew.

Every Type of Elixir in Tears of the Kingdom

Like in the previous game, there are a number of important Elixirs that can be crafted, including:

Chilly Elixir

Electro Elixir

Energizing Elixir

Fireproof Elixir

Hasty Elixir

Hearty Elixir

Sneaky Elixir

Mighty Elixir

Tough Elixir

Spicy Elixir

Every Elixir Recipe in Tears of the Kingdom

