Tears of the Kingdom – All Zonai Devices & All Uses

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom introduces new cultures, items, and lore to the Zelda universe. Among the new concepts players need to grapple with in Link’s latest adventure is Zonai Devices. These are ancient pieces of technology that cab be used to craft vehicles for traversing every part of Hyrule. This guide outlines every Zonai Device and what they do so players understand their uses in a pinch, and all they have to hand are logs, twigs, and rocks.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

Players will collect many Zonai Devices from around Hyrule or from Zonai Device Dispensers as they explore in Tears of the Kingdom. Each one has multiple uses, such as a booster rocket that can create a vehicle or be used as a jetpack. It’s difficult to know every use for each one, which is why we’ve broken them down by device and their uses.

All Zonai Devices & What to Do With Them

In the table below, we’ve listed every Zonai Device in Tears of the Kingdom. Players should check each table for the various combinations underneath this table for vehicles and useful items that can be made in case there’s a creative solution to a puzzle or encounter they’re butting heads with.

Zonai Device What it Does

Zonai Charge The most important Zonai Device. It powers all other Zonai Devices. The more that are attached to the Zonai Devices in use, the longer those devices can be used.

Crystallized Charge Used for Energy Cell improvement.

Flame Emitter This Zonai Device shoots out flames and can be used to heat things up, or cause an updraft of hot air for vehicles such as a hot air balloon.

Portable Pot Using this Zonai Device, Link can cook up a storm anywhere in the world.

Minecart This is a basic minecart to which other Zonai Devices can be attached, helping Link traverse any caves. Balloon The Balloon can be filled with hot air to make a platform soar into the sky. Fans can then be used push this vehicle forward, allowing Link to travel across the sky. Booster Rocket A source of propulsion that creates a force and moves an object in the direction it’s facing. For example, it will make Link soar into the sky when Fused to a shield or move a vehicle forward when Fused to the back of it. Big Wheel A large wheel that is made for moving. This device can cut through objects and even other smaller Zonai Devices.

Fan Creates a gust of air that continuously exerts a force on the object it’s attached to. When Fused to the back of a vehicle such as a boat, the vehicle will move forward until the power has been depleted. Small Wheel A small wheel that can travel quickly but can’t handle bumps, scrapes, or any sort of damage very well. Best used for vehicles that will travel across flat surfaces. Steering Stick Attach this to a vehicle, and it’ll control where it goes. It controls the direction of all the other Zonai Devices it’s attached to, so any vehicle a player builds can be directed using a Steering Stick.

All Zonai Device Combinations

In the following tables, we’ve listed every useful combination of Zonai Devices players have found in Tears of the Kingdom. Many of these will help others solve puzzles quickly, so they’re worth scanning through. We haven’t made a table for the Battery because it’s used to power other devices and doesn’t function on its own.

Rocket Device

The following table outlines every Rocket Device use, including combinations with other Zonai Devices or materials that can be created using the Ultrahand power.

Combination Name Items Required What it Does Jetpack 1 Rocket Fused with a shield Link can activate the Rocket to fly into the air. Deactivate the Jetpack and use the Glider to soar into inaccessible areas. Boat 1 Fan attached to a raft Link can attach some logs together and use a fan to create a boat that will carry him across the water. The same can be achieved without using a Zonai Device if Link uses a sail. Powered Minecart 1 Fan attached to a minecart Link can travel along minecart tracks by adding some power to a minecart with a Fan.

