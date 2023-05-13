Tears of the Kingdom – How to Climb Wet Walls in TotK

The weather can change the environment drastically in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If it’s raining, you’ll find it will be extremely difficult to climb any walls, as these surfaces have become wet, and Link can’t get a good grip when attempting to go up them.

This will happen often in Tears of the Kingdom, but there are a few ways to get around this. Similar to Cold Resistance, there is a way to climb Wet Walls. This guide covers how to climb Wet Walls in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Go Up Wet Walls in Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll know you’re dealing with a Wet Wall when you attempt to climb it, and Link immediately falls down in Tears of the Kingdom. Another good sign that you’re dealing with a wet wall is that it’s raining, which means nearly everything will be wet until the sun comes out, potentially forcing you to wait until the rainshower has finished.

If you’re looking to begin climbing Wet Walls, one of the best ways to do this is by learning how to make the Sticky Elixir. This requires you to track down specific Monster ingredients to make it. The core ingredient in this Elixir is the Sticky Lizard or the Sticky Frog. Both of these are valid options, so long as you have one.

Once you have that, find at least four other Monster Parts. These can be acquired by searching the various locations with several enemies in Hyrule and taking them out, such as Bokoblin Fangs, Horriblin Horns, Hinox Horns, and much more. Combine these with the Sticky Frogs or Lizards, and you’ll create the Sticky Potion that you can readily use at any time during your playthrough.

This will be one of the better, earlier methods for you to begin climbing wet walls while playing the Tears of the Kingdom, and you can do this at any time regardless of what clothing you’re wearing. You may want to have a few on you while you’re playing Tears of the Kingdom, or at least have a Sticky Frog or Lizard on you to make one at a cooking station.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

