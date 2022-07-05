The most popular skins in Fortnite, and how to get them

Fortnite may be most known for its building mechanics and revolutionary seasonal format, but the battle royale also has had a major impact on how we see character cosmetics. This is because the game has included over 1,000 detailed skins that are either original works of art or are based on familiar faces in pop culture. Despite there being so many, there is just a small group of skins that is beloved by almost all players. Here are the most popular skins in Fortnite and how you can obtain each one.

Aura

Image via Epic Games

Sometimes, the most popular skins are those that are cheap, yet well-designed. This certainly is the case for Aura, a female skin sporting golden jewelry and sleek gear. Potential buyers can also look at Aura as an investment, as the skin has continuously earned new styles long after her May 2019 arrival. Aura returns to the shop about once a month at the cost of 800 V-Bucks. Those who’ve fallen in love with her getup can also obtain her dedicated Wrap, Pickaxe, and Emote in the Reverse2K’s bundle for 1,400 V-Bucks.

Ariana Grande

Image via Epic Games

Whenever an Icon Series launches, you can expect to see it in just about every match for months to come. However, one skin able to dodge this trend is Ariana Grande, as she continues to be one of the most popular collab cosmetics in all of Fortnite. This may be due to her also having a Rift Goddess style that lends the pop star an all-diamond outfit. The skin currently appears in the shop around every 100 days for 2,000 V-Bucks.

John Wick

Image via Epic Games

Anyone who played Fortnite at launch knew The Reaper was the single most popular skin in all of the game due to it looking awfully similar to John Wick. With the title character now actually being in Fortnite, it is one of the most used cosmetics to date. Owners can even be spotted using John Wick’s Damaged style, an outfit that rips his black suit to its last threads. Though he hasn’t come to the Item Shop since March 2021, players should expect to fork over 2,000 V-Bucks once John Wick returns.

Midas

Image via Epic Games

Don’t get us wrong, John Wick is a slick, cunning assassin, but there is no skin as original and fashionable as Midas. The slim gunner and his three gold alternative styles first appeared in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass, but a range of different Midas skins followed shortly after via the Item Shop. This includes the robotic Midas Rex, the terrifying Shadow Midas, and Midsummer Midas. So, although you may not see one particular Midas all the time, you can bet there’s at least one variation in any given lobby.

Naruto Uzumaki

Image via Epic Games

As anime skins in Fortnite were released few and far between once upon a time, players were ecstatic to get their hands on Naruto and his supporting cast of characters in November 2021. The ninja even debuted alongside an alternative style and his own Scroll Back Bling at no additional cost. Fans of the TV series should prepare to see the skin about every 103 days in the Item Shop for the light price of 1,500 V-Bucks.

Peely

Image via Epic Games

Developer Epic Games must of known they struck gold upon creating Peely. The character is not only a skin, but is also often an NPC found on the game’s map that delivers excellent one-liners. Similar to Midas, this beloved banana’s first skin came exclusively to a past Battle Pass, but has since been given a wealth of spin-off skins in the shop, such as Unpeely and Peely Bone. Players desiring Unpeely are bound to see him in the shop for a few days each summer, while Peely Bone mainly arrives each November for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Raven

Image via Epic Games

Just one look at Raven can make it painfully obvious why the skin is so popular. From his ominous gaze to his gothic attire, the skin is a must-have for those who want to install fear into their enemies. Although it is a Legendary cosmetic, players can spot Raven in the shop about once every month for 2,000 V-Bucks. It may be a steep cost, but Raven also comes packaged in with his Iron Cage Back Bling.

Spider-Man

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite’s community was reinvigorated by the arrival of Chapter 3 and mainly because of its set of exclusive Spider-Man skins. The Marvel hero debuted with a whooping six different styles, all of which were unlockable through the Season 1 Battle Pass. Luckily, the game has since included Spider-Man: No Way Home and a Spider-Man Zero skins, both of which can be purchased from the Item Shop.

The Foundation

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was rumored to come to the battle royale for years, but the fashion in which he did arrive was surprising. The former WWE star was cast as Chapter 3 protagonist The Foundation, a full-armored superhuman with countless styles. These styles allowed players to either dress the skin in numerous helmets or without one, ultimately revealing the actor behind the mask. Unfortunately, The Foundation was only available in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, but there’s still a chance an alternative skin for the character arrives in the shop later on.

World Cup skins

Image via Epic Games

Last but certainly not least, one cannot go a single match without seeing an opposing player rocking a fútbol (or soccer) World Cup skin. As both the sport and Fortnite are massive on a global scale, it is no shock these interchange skins have been popular since their debut in June 2018. The skins’ popularity can also be attributed to the fact that skin owners can change into one of 32 national uniforms at anytime. These skins typically appear in the Item Shop every few months for 1,500 V-Bucks, though you can bet to see each for a long while during the 2022 FIFA World Cup this November.