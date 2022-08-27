The best Fortnite streamers to watch

While Fortnite has dipped down in popularity, it is still one of the strongest battle-royale titles available. With multiple seasons that can fundamentally alter gameplay pacing, a massive audience, and the free-to-play price point, Fornite isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Helping Fortnite maintain its popularity is the community of streamers who hop on and broadcast to audiences of thousands every day. Whether it’s on Twitch or YouTube, you can always find someone streaming Fortnite.

1. Tfue

Screengrab via Twitch.

Turner “Tfue” Tenney is the most popular Fortnite streamer today and has been for quite some time. Tfue on Twitch blends a high-level of gameplay with his sense of dry, witty comedy. Currently, the Florida native plays more solo matches than anything else. However, at any given time during his stream, he has the chance to do something spectacular. From a crazy snipe to an insane game-ending kill, you won’t get bored watching Tfue.

2. SypherPK

Image via SypherPK on Twitch.

The inventor of the trap kill, Ali “SypherPK” Hassan, is next up on the list. SypherPK has recently gotten into more variety streaming, but still broadcasts Fortnite more than any other title on his Twitch channel. When Fortnite was at its peak in 2018-2019, Sypher was considered a competitive player. Today, he’s staying on top of the title with a successful Fortnite-focused YouTube channel, climbing to the second most-watched Fortnite streamer in the world.

3. Ninja

Image via Epic Games.

Was there ever any doubt Tyler “Ninja” Blevins wouldn’t appear on this list? The “Godfather” of Fortnite streamers, Ninja almost singlehandedly made Fortnite streaming what it is today. He even earned his skin in-game as a part of the Icon Series. Ninja was a big signing for Mixer before Microsoft’s ill-fated streaming platform shut down, and he has since moved to Twitch, where he streams and produces videos.

4. AussieAntics

Image via AussieAntics on Twitter

Shaun ‘AussieAntics’ Cochrane is a content creator with NRG that has coached players for DreamHack Qualifiers. When he’s not competing in tournaments himself, he’s creating a a litany of Fortnite-centered content on both Twitch and YouTube. AussieAntics used to be a caster for Epic Games, and was widely considered to be one of the best casters in the Oceania region, until he was dropped by Epic for noting a player was a ‘loser.’

5. Sommerset

Image via Sommerset on Twitter

Kayla ‘Sommerset’ has recently climbed the ranks as one of the newer names to the biggest streamers of Fortnite. Sommerset mostly streams Fortnite on her Twitch channel, but occasionally dabbles in Valorant and other titles. She’s partnered with Luminosity Gaming and considered to be one of the five best competitive Fortnite players among women, worldwide.

6. Loserfruit

Image via Loserfruit on Youtube

Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten is one of the few on this list to have her own in-game skins. While she dabbles in other titles on occasion, Loserfruit is still considered as one of Fortnite’s biggest stars with a massive YouTube channel focusing on the battle-royale while maintaining a similarly popular Twitch channel.

7. TimTheTatman

Image via TimTheTatman on Twitter.

If you want constant entertainment, this stream is where you want to be. Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar is one of streaming’s funniest personalities on his YouTube channel, and Fortnite is his game of choice. Though he doesn’t stream Fortnite exclusively, you can more often than not find Tim playing the battle royale with his friends. The gameplay may not be the most awe-inspiring, but Tim makes up for it in sheer entertainment.

8. Nate Hill

Image via Nate Hill on YouTube.

The second FaZe Clan member on this top ten, Nate Hill, comes in at number eight. A competitor in Fortnite, along with being a streamer for FaZe, Nate brings positive energy to every Twitch stream. He likes to play with other FaZe Clan members, like Nickmercs but also takes part in solo matches. Like most other streamers on this list, Nate Hill brings a blend of competitiveness and entertainment to his stream.

9. Dr. Lupo

Image via Dr. Lupo on Twitter

Dr. Lupo is a variety stream on Twitch, but he got a massive push due to his skills in Fortnite. He has amassed over 3 million followers on the popular streaming site and is also one of it’s most prolific creators, streaming most of the week for anywhere up to 9 hours a day.

He still occasionally streams Fortnite, along with a host of other titles such as Escape from Tarkov, and he makes the list for his warm and welcoming style of streaming. He engages well with his audience and mixes in stories from his life to add to the level of closeness he feels with his fans.

10. Bugha

Image via Fortnite Wiki.

The former Fortnite World Cup champion had to make an appearance on this list, for obvious reasons. Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf is another top Fortnite competitor and streamer who broadcasts a majority of the week on Twitch. Known for his jaw-dropping gameplay, Bugha has recently stepped up his entertainment value. He consistently interacts with his chat, has some fun in Fortnite, and always pushes for the victory royale.