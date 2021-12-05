Tips to help you boost more in Century: Age of Ashes

The tutorial in Century: Age of Ashes makes you practice your boost ability a few times before forgetting about it entirely. However, this is one of the most underrated abilities in the game and one that you should be making the most of in every match. To do that, though, your dragon needs enough energy to allow it to boost every time you need it to. This guide offers a few tips to help you keep your boost energy high so you can boost more.

Fly close to the ground

Image via Playwing

Flying close to the ground, water, or whatever the floor is on the current map will help you maintain a decent level of boost energy. A good chunk of every map’s floor is dedicated to refilling your boost meter, meaning you’ll have enough energy to get away from anyone that decides to chase you.

Use the geysers

Screenshot by Gamepur

The geysers littering each map will throw you into the air and give you one boost charge. In a pinch, this is a great way to quickly escape a foe and then speed away from them as soon as possible. If you’re exploring the map and looking for a fight, it’s a great way to give yourself a chance to survey your surroundings before diving into the action.

Grab pickups

Screenshot by Gamepur

The white glowing pickups in each match give you infinite boost power for a limited time. If you want to speed around the map and take enemies by surprise or pass through every gate before anyone stops you, then having one of these is essential.