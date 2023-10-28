Top 10 Best Berry Gatherers In Ark: Survival Ascended, Ranked

In ARK: Survival Ascended, gathering resources is essential for survival, and berries are no exception. They’re good for prepping food and taming creatures to raise your dino army.

Berries are a valuable commodity, and ASA tames can help you gather them. However, not all creatures are created equal regarding berry gathering. Trust me, the Pteranodon won’t be your go-to for aerial berry buffets. In this article, we’ll dive into the top 10 dino berry gatherers in ARK: Survival Ascended, each with unique strengths and abilities.

Top 10 Berry Gatherers in ARK: Survival Ascended

Each of these dinos offers a unique set of advantages for berry harvesting, catering to different playstyles and progression stages. Though ASE had several top-tier berry gatherers, some belong to DLC, which is currently unavailable in ASA. So, this list includes all the creatures you can tame in The Island.

1. Brontosaurus

Image via ARK Wiki

When it comes to berry gathering on flat terrains, Brontos are the undisputed champions. Because of their height, they’ve got an incredible reach and massive AOE swing. These gentle giants can clear entire berry bushes in no time.

The one issue here is taming Brontosaurus in the first place. The trap-building and tranquilizing process can be challenging, especially for newcomers. Once that’s out of the way, you’ll basically have a lifetime berry supply. I’d just recommend boosting their speed and weight to make them even more efficient in their berry-gathering endeavor.

2. Chalicotherium

Image via ARK Wiki

The Chalicotherium may not be the first creature that comes to mind for berry harvesting, sure. But at the end of the day, with the Tek Stegos gone, it’s a surprisingly efficient berry gatherer in ARK: Survival Ascended.

Its rapid left-click swing and the ability to collect berries while sprinting with a special C attack make it a great choice. To get optimal berry-gathering results, level up carry weight, stamina, and speed.

3. Triceratops

Image via ARK Wiki

While other dinos may be technically better at berry gathering, the Triceratops is by far the easiest to tame. Trikes are all over The Island and can easily be tamed without building a trap. If you’re in the early stages of the game or still learning the ropes of ASA, this is the ideal berry gatherer for you. They will yield a pretty solid amount of berries until you’re ready to move on to a better option.

4. Stegosaurus

Image via ARK Wiki

Stegos are known for their slow pace but compensate for it with a fantastic 75% weight reduction. This means they can carry a substantial load of berries.

I like to leave my base to go on long adventures, and the Stegosaurus is perfect for that. You can embark on a berry-gathering journey and come back with the Stegos pockets full of berries thanks to its weight reduction perk. Their armored plating also provides some protection from threats in the wild.

5. Iguanodon

Image via ARK Wiki

Iguanodons are versatile berry gatherers in ARK: Survival Ascended, especially with unlimited stamina in their four-legged mode. What sets them apart is their ability to seed every berry in their inventory, making them ideal for farming. Plus, they’re also pretty easy to get in the early game.

6. Mammoth

Image via ARK Wiki

Not only does the Mammoth excel at gathering thatch and wood, but it’s also a competent berry collector. Mammoths can swiftly fill up on resources in dense forests and transport them back to your base with ease.

Though they’re not exceptional at berry gathering, they will get the job done while also picking up some other materials along the way.

7. Procoptodon

Image via ARK Wiki

It’s easy to underestimate the Procoptodon when it comes to berry collecting. But if you rely on their kick attack, you can gather a solid number of berries quickly. Also, because they’re quite agile, they can escape from predators while keeping the cargo safe.

Just be careful not to become over-encumbered during your harvest; they can’t carry loads of berries in their inventory.

8. Therizinosaur

Image via ARK Wiki

A later game tame, the Therizinosaur, is pretty much good at everything, including berry harvesting. They’re pretty versatile dinos and have excellent combat capabilities.

Related: What Order To Complete Maps In ARK: Survival Ascended

9. Castoroides

Image via ARK Wiki

The Castoroides, which is a cute little beaver, is a popular berry gatherer in ARK: Survival Ascended. While it primarily serves as a wood harvester, it also does an excellent job collecting berries. Plus, if you’ve got an Argentavis around, you can pick the Castoroides up and quickly and safely take them to safety with the goodies.

10. Paraceratherium

Image via ARK Wiki

The Paraceratherium may not be the quickest berry gatherer, but it compensates with its sheer carrying capacity. These gentle giants can collect many berries in one go. Again, they’re perfect for large-scale resource-gathering trips.