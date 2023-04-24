Top 10 Best Cute Pokémon Cards

Pokémon cards are a one-way ticket to a magical world filled with adorable creatures, intense battles, and endless possibilities. It’s a world where a Pikachu can be a detective, a Charizard can fly you around, and a Magikarp can somehow evolve into a powerful Gyarados. We’ve scoured the depths of the Pokémon card universe to bring you the definitive list of the top 10 cutest Pokémon cards ever created. Let those decks loose, and get ready to “aww” at the cutest creatures in the world of Pokémon.

Related: All legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go

10. Jirachi’s Stellar Wish

Image by The Pokémon Company

The little guy is floating around in the vast expanse of space, looking wholly bewildered and adorable simultaneously. With its big, expressive eyes and tiny, chubby body, Jirachi is the epitome of cute. Who knows what Jirachi wishes for up there in space, but one thing’s for sure — we wish for more cards like this one.

9. Spheral’s Ball Roll card

Image by The Pokémon Company

This card captures the joy of life in a single image of a plump little Spheal rolling around without a care in the world. The card perfectly embodies the spirit of living in the moment and being happy with what you have. Watching Spheal roll around with that big, dopey grin makes you wonder if he’s found the secret to happiness.

8. Deerling’s Find a Friend card

Image by The Pokémon Company

The Deerling Find a Friend card is like a scene from a Disney movie, where two adorable Deerling buddies meet up to be the cutest things you’ve ever seen. They were genetically engineered for maximum cuteness, with their big, dewy eyes and fluffy little tails. You almost expect them to break into a song and dance number about friendship and love.

7. Shaymin’s Coax card

Image by The Pokémon Company

The Coax card perfectly captures the essence of this lovable Pokémon as it rolls around in a field of grass with a gleeful expression on its face. Maybe it’s the way Shaymin rolls around like a little furry ball, or maybe it’s how it radiates pure joy and happiness. Whatever it is, this card is guaranteed to make even the grumpiest trainer crack a smile.

6. Piplup’s Wave Splash card

Image by The Pokémon Company

This card is a burst of cuteness in your hand, with Piplup splashing around in the water and giving a playful wink to the player. It’s like he’s saying, “Hey, check out my cute little tuxedo and my amazing splash skills.” It’s hard not to feel a wave of affection for this little blue bird, with his fluffy cheeks and waddling gait.

5. Pikachu’s Happy Delivery card

Image by The Pokémon Company

Pikachu’s Happy Delivery card is like a cute overload with its adorably dressed-up electric mouse delivering mail with a big smile. It’s like Pikachu was born to be a mailman, with its little hat and satchel adding to the charm. Let’s not forget about that classic Pikachu smile, which could light up a room with its sheer adorableness.

4. Togepi & Cleffa & Igglybuff-GX TAG Team Rule’s card

Image by The Pokémon Company

The Togepi & Cleffa & Igglybuff-GX TAG Team Rule card spoons you a triple dose of cuteness overload. First, these three adorable baby Pokémon are smiling at each other as if they’re having the time of their lives. They’re sharing some sort of inside joke that we mere mortals will never understand. Plus, they’re all cuddled up together, making the card even more heartwarming.

3. Eevee & Snorlax-GX card

Image by The Pokémon Company

The Eevee & Snorlax-GX card is a scene out of a bedtime story, with the adorable Eevee perched on top of a sleeping Snorlax’s belly. It’s like Eevee found the perfect napping spot, and Snorlax doesn’t even mind. The image perfectly captures the cozy, comforting feeling of snuggling up with someone you love, whether it’s a friend, a family member, or in this case, a Pokémon.

2. Jigglypuff’s Ball Roll card

Image by The Pokémon Company

Oh, Jigglypuff, you precious little diva, you. The Jigglypuff Ball Roll card perfectly captures this beloved Pokémon’s essence as it rolls around with a flower crown. It’s like Jigglypuff knows it’s cute and is flaunting it with that mischievous grin. The flower crown adds to the charm, of course.

1. Tepig’s Rollout

Image by The Pokémon Company

Tepig is just chilling out, taking a nap, on a cozy-looking bed. It’s like he’s saying, “I’m just gonna roll around for a bit and catch some Z’s because that’s how I roll.” And let’s not forget about the fact that he’s snuggled up with a blanket, just like we all like to do when we’re feeling lazy.