UGC Limited Codes (November 2023)

UGC Limited is a great way to make codes at your own leisure. There’s much more to the game than making codes, as you earn cool stuff by redeeming some instead!

In UGC Limited, you can create your code by creating unique items for others to redeem. You can also use codes to redeem great items like hats, heads, and decals. I was personally able to redeem a Dominus Caedes figure. Be sure to redeem every code before they expire, as I’m unsure when they’ll be back again.

All UGC Limited GAME Codes List

UGC Limited Codes (Working)

SKULL : Skull (Recolorable)

: Skull (Recolorable) THISISANINFSTOCKJAMCODE : Jam Fedora hat

: Jam Fedora hat TRICKORTREAT : Trick Or Treat Head

: Trick Or Treat Head DOMINUS : Dominus Caedes

: Dominus Caedes GULLIBLE : Dominus Azurelight Decal

: Dominus Azurelight Decal RAINBOW : Rainglowb head

: Rainglowb head REDVALK: Reevalk Decal

UGC Limited Codes (Expired)

CALABAZAGREEN

SADCODE

HLWEVENT2023

BOMBER44ED4C514A4B

XWAFFLEX

How To Redeem Codes in UGC Limited

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in UGC Limited.

Launch UGC Limited on your device. On the right side of the screen, click the icon on the right. Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box. Click on the redeem code button to claim your free reward.

How To Get More UGC Limited Codes

For those interested in more UGC Limited codes, you can get more from the official Twitter/X. The developer, ItsMuneeeb, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s highly advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. Another great way to get more codes is from the ItsMuneeeb official Discord. There are plenty of giveaways featuring cool cosmetics on Discord as well.

Why Are My UGC Limited Codes Not Working?

If the UGC Limited codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired or could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Is UGC Limited?

UGC Limited is a great way to create codes for yourself or other projects. The types of codes that can be made are usable by one person or many people, depending on your preference. I mostly use this to redeem some codes for other UGC’s, as I’m a big fan of collecting codes (in case you couldn’t tell). If you’re running your own UGC project, then this will be a great way to create codes for your community.