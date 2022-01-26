Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Chapter 13 Treasure Locations

Chapter 13 of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End takes us into the island, and our hero Nathan Drake finds himself shipwrecked. While life is dire for him and his brother, there are still five treasures to find in this chapter.

Treasure #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the first section of the chapter, it’s now dry rather than pouring it down with rain. After you make contact with Sam, take the path to the right and keep going down. You know you’re in the right place when you see the waterfall directly in front of you and scratches on the stone. The treasure is located in a small crevice next to some moss.

Treasure #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

When Drake attaches his rope to the wooden holder and descends down where the waterfall is, go to the left side and attach the protagonist to a cliff face. Now, drop down to the cave under the waterfall. Explore it until you find a jug, two mugs, and two bottles. The treasure will be located between them.

Treasure #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Soon after finding a skeleton saying “No quarter for thieves,” you’ll find a rockslide nearby Treasure #2. Slide down it and jump towards the cliff face on the right. Nathan will soon get drenched in a pool of cave water. You’ll find the third treasure on the left on top of a box next to a steel mug and a rope.

Treasure #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you take out a wave of enemies on the cliffs, the fourth treasure is awaiting in the next area. When you hear Nathan say, “OK, where to?” you know you’re close. Go up a cliff and take a note from a skeleton on the left side. Now, go into the cave to the left and follow the path to find a treasure at the end of the path. Make sure you’ve collected this before climbing because it won’t be available to access afterward.

Treasure #5

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last treasure is inside a wrecked house. Drake says to his reunited brother Sam that there’s “No one home.” Go left from the entryway and sneak your way down. Push up a box above Nathan. As Sam wants to go left after this encounter, you will want to go right. Drop down from the path to find a wooden basket and a stool. Go right from there and go under the wooden floorboards. You’ll find the last treasure here.

If you need help finding treasure in Uncharted 4, we’ve also covered Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Chapter 6, and Chapter 11.