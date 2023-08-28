Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader All Companions Revealed

Owlcat Games has been knocking it out of the park with CRPG releases over the past few years. Their take on the Pathfinder universe was welcomed among us, who enjoyed classic titles such as Baldur’s Gate, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights. It’s never a bad thing to pay homage to the classics, so whenever the team releases a new IP, many fans shout for joy in unison around the world.

The Warhammer 40,000 universe is ripe with political turmoil, constant warfare, fanatical cleansing, and demon worshipping, so when Owlcat decided their next title would take place in this universe, it was a no-brainer for those familiar with their style. The franchise as a whole has no shortage of games, specifically in the strategy and action genres, but a full-fledged RPG was something many needed to learn was possible. Owlcat Games has released a trailer for the potential companions we’ll discover on our travels, and judging from the lineup, we’ll be getting a little of everything. Here’s an overview of what we can expect once the game’s released.

Abelard Werserian

Image via Owlcat Games

Our first companion introduced is Abelard Werserian. According to the trailer, he is our seneschal and wise advisor. He’s ex-Imperial Navy, so he has some experience in combat and warfare. Gameplay-wise, he’s looking pretty tanky, so expect to use him on the frontlines as an impenetrable wrecking ball.

Idira Tlass

Image via Owlcat Games

Idira Tlass is in the most unfortunate circumstances out of the list of companions. She is a Psycher, so she is doomed if she doesn’t keep her ambitions in check. In gameplay, she takes the role of buffer and debuffer, which means she’ll likely be a mainstay for beginners.

Related: How to complete the Pulura’s Fall puzzle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Pasqal Haneumann

Image via Owlcat Games

Pasqal is an interesting character. He’s Adeptus Mechanicus, which means he’s likely some scientist, so hopefully, some cool gadgetry is at his disposal. He also takes the role of buffer and debuffer but packs a big punch with his attacks.

Cassia Orsellio

Image via Owlcat Games

Cassia is another interesting character among the cast with her origins in the Navis Nobilite. This background means that she is most definitely a mutant and has some abilities related to psychic manipulation. That is the case in combat, as she uses her powers to wreak havoc among enemies.

Heinrix Van Calox

Image via Owlcat Games

The Inquisition in this universe makes the one in ours look like a Saturday morning cartoon. Luckily, we have a friend in Heinrix Van Calox whose inquisitorial background helps keep the others off our trail. He’s another tank in combat, with his abilities to shield himself and solid and accurate attacks.

Related: Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Release Dates, Preorders, & Trailers

Jae Heydari

Image via Owlcat Games

For those who don’t know, Cold Traders are illegal smugglers dealing with alien artifacts in the shady underworld economy. Jae is one of them, and if her background is anything to go by, she’s bound to get the group into some trouble somehow. Her gameplay revolves around buffing her allies with her “Leadership” abilities while increasing their combat potential.

Argenta

Image via Owlcat Games

A personal favorite, Argenta is a “Sister of Battle,” also known as the Adepta Sororitas. Her role is that of a religious buzzsaw that cuts her way through enemies like a hot knife through butter. She seems to act like an assassin when battling by turning the tides with her excellent mobility and impressive firepower.

Ulfar

Image via Owlcat Games

Those familiar with the setting will recognize that suit of armor immediately. Indeed, Ulfar is one of the fabled Space Marines known for their combat prowess and loyalty. He is the bruiser in combat, with solid attacks and decent health.

Yrliet Lanaevyss

Image via Owlcat Games

Yrliet is the lone Eldar on the team, which makes sense since the Aeldari and the Humans are sometimes on different terms. The Ranger in this universe works similarly to the ones in fantasy settings, so many players from Pathfinder should be familiar with her playstyle. Speaking of her playstyle, Yrliet is the ranged assassin of the group with her long rifle while going untouched.

These are the prominent cast members in terms of companions in the game. Hopefully, there’s a system like Pathfinder: Kingmaker where players can recruit custom companions to the party. No matter what Owlcat Games decides, we’re sure that the cast will handle whatever we need in the final product.