What are AQ soldiers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s battle royale modes may feature 150-player matches, though there are actually many more soldiers on the battlefield than meets the eye. That’s because the game includes a new enemy type known as AQ soldiers. These groups of gunners are arguably easier to take down than most in Al Mazrah, and they can even help level up your weapons and Rank. Here’s where and what AQ soldiers are in Warzone 2.0.

AQ soldiers in Warzone 2.0, explained

AQ soldiers are AI-controlled combatants that are a part of the map’s Al-Qatala terrorist organization. Similar to Operators, each AQ soldier you defeat lends you XP towards your weapon and account level. However, they also do not carry Armor Plates, so anticipate eliminating each one with just a few shots. Once defeated, most can then be looted for valuable weapons, equipment items, and ammo.

With all of this in mind, there is no doubt finding AQ soldiers is a must when traveling through Al Mazrah — and they are not difficult to run into either. After the first circle has come in, the tac map will reveal the locations of AQ soldiers’ Strongholds and Black Sites. These Al Qatala forts are typically packed with more than a dozen AI opponents, but anyone who clears out these spaces will earn weapon Blueprints, killstreaks, and other top-tier items.

Although, those wanting to encounter AQ terrorists right away should jump into the battle royale’s DMZ mode. They can be located inside almost all named locations on the map, and even hold several more Strongholds than they do in Warzone 2.0. After you exfil from Al Mazrah, you can even keep any and all new Blueprints that you have picked up from Strongholds.