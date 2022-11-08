How to use Flame whiplash in God of War Ragnarok

The Flame whiplash is a new technique Kratos can use in God of War Ragnarök. Kratos now has the use of his classic weapon, the Blades of Chaos, shortly after the prologue sequence concludes. Ragnarök has overhauled this classic weapon, and now it has new traversal methods and several combat techniques. This guide will explain how to use Flame whiplash in God of War Ragnarök.

How to perform the Flame whiplash in God of War Ragnarok

Unlike the previous God of War, Ragnarök allows Kratos to use the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos for most of the game. Each weapon has elemental effects that can be activated. The Leviathan Axe can be frosted with ice, and the Blades of Chaos can become coated with fire. To use the Flame whiplash, you must charge the chains with fire. To do so, equip the Blades of Chaos and rapidly tap Triangle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As Kratos starts to spin the chains, the fire on the blade spreads. When the chains are at their top speed, you can use R1 or R2 to attack with a sweeping horizontal attack that will ignite any enemy or object it touches. It can also be upgraded to spread fire in a column in front of Kratos.

The strength of the Flame whiplash attack and the potency of the Burn status ailment it afflicts can be raised by upgrading the Blade of Chaos itself. They can be upgraded ten times, each level increasing its base stats. If you equip armor and attachments with Runic damage, you can significantly increase its base strength, and how much Burn it will inflict on an opponent.

Take advantage of this technique to immolate enemies and brambles while exploring the many realms God of War Ragnarök has in store for you.