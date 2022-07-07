What are the Charge SMG stats in Fortnite?

The Charge SMG was added to Fortnite as part of Update V21.20 on July 6. It replaces the Combat SMG, which has now been vaulted and is available in Battle Royale and Creative. Charge SMG is a pretty easy weapon to find but not such an easy one to use. To use it most effectively, you need to think ahead and get close to opponents without them taking you down first.

Where to find Charge SMG in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find a Charge SMG on the ground, in a chest, a supply drop, a reality sapling, and even a shark. Or, of course, you can take down an opponent who already has one and loot it from their fallen remains.

How to use a Charge SMG

Screenshot by Gamepur

Charge SMG is much more of a skill weapon than a regular SMG. It has two fire modes, neither of which is fully automatic. If you tap the fire button, you’ll shoot a brief burst of bullets, which can be good for finishing off a weakened opponent, but it’s not what this weapon is really about. To charge the Charge SMG, hold down the first button. A meter will appear above your aiming reticule and will begin to fill. The longer you hold the fire button down, the more bullets will be unleashed when you let go. A fully charged burst is very intense, and if you get in close and hit an opponent with the entire burst, will usually be enough to get a takedown in one go.

What are Charge SMG stats in Fortnite?

Common

DPS: 68.85

68.85 Damage: 81

81 Fire Rate: 0.85

0.85 Magazine Size: 4

4 Reload Time: 4.7s

4.7s Structure Damage: 49

Uncommon

DPS: 73.1

73.1 Damage: 86

86 Fire Rate: 0.85

0.85 Magazine Size: 4

4 Reload Time: 4.5s

4.5s Structure Damage: 52

Rare

DPS: 76.5

76.5 Damage: 90

90 Fire Rate: 0.85

0.85 Magazine Size: 4

4 Reload Time: 4.3s

4.3s Structure Damage: 55

Epic

DPS: 80.75

80.75 Damage: 95

95 Fire Rate: 0.85

0.85 Magazine Size: 4

4 Reload Time: 4.1s

4.1s Structure Damage: 57

Legendary

DPS: 84.15

84.15 Damage: 99

99 Fire Rate: 0.85

0.85 Magazine Size: 4

4 Reload Time: 3.9s

3.9s Structure Damage: 60

Mythic