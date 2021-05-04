What are the Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer start and end dates?

Destiny 2’s next season is Season of the Splicer. After details about the name leaked a week ago, it has now been confirmed. The season will bring back the Vex as a major enemies, and will also introduced a new Fallen character called Mithrax who will be acting as an uneasy ally of the Last City.

Season of the Splicer will run from May 11 to Aug 24, and will be kicking of just after the weekly reset, like all Destiny 2 seasons.

In Season of the Splicer, the Vex have plunged the Last City into an endless night, threatening the safety once found beneath the watchful presence of the Traveler. Ikora will reveal that there is someone who can help the Last City escape the perpetual night. This turns out to be Mithrax, the Sacred Splicer, who also wishes to become closer with the Traveler.

The Season of the Splicer will introduce an upgrade for the HELM, allowing players to take advantage of Splicer tech and deal with Vex Incursions. There will also be a new six player missions called Override for Guardians to enjoy. In the Override activity, players will use Splicer tech to hack the Vex Network, stealing their secrets, code, and using their own power against them.

The Vault of Glass will also be returning on May 22. The Raid will go live with Contest Mode active, which means the difficulty will be increased, and Power will max out 1300, no matter what Power level players actually have. Once a team has killed Atheon for the first time, a new group of Triumphs will unlock, and the team will then need to work on completing them. The first team to finish all the Triumphs will net the World’s First title for the new Vault of Glass.