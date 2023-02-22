What are the differences between Legendary and Mythical Pokemon? Answered

Pokemon is a popular franchise that has captivated fans since the 1990s. With over 1,000 species of Pokemon, the franchise has introduced different classifications of Pokemon to categorize them based on their rarity, strength, and abilities. Two of the most coveted and elusive categories are Legendary and Mythical Pokemon. While both types of Pokemon are incredibly powerful, they have some significant differences that can make things a bit confusing if you don’t have a handle on them.

What are Legendary and Mythical Pokemon?

Legendary Pokemon are those that have appeared in the main series of Pokemon video games, either directly or indirectly through events or as a part of the main plot. They are frequently distinguished by their tremendous strength, exceptional skills, and significance to the game’s plot. Some examples of Legendary Pokemon include Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, Rayquaza, Groudon, Kyogre, and Ho-Oh.

On the other hand, Mythical Pokemon are also incredibly rare and powerful, but they differ from Legendary Pokemon in a few key ways. Unlike Legendary Pokemon, Mythical Pokemon are not usually associated with legends, instead, they are often characterized by their mysterious and mystical origins. Some examples of Mythical Pokemon include Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Manaphy, Darkrai, Shaymin, Victini, and Magearna.

Another difference between Legendary and Mythical Pokemon is their availability in the games. While both types of Pokemon are rare and difficult to obtain, Legendary Pokemon are often available through in-game events, which are accessible to players who have reached a certain point in the game. On the other hand, Mythical Pokemon are usually only available through specific events or promotions, and players often have to attend specific locations or purchase special items to obtain them. This makes them much more difficult to obtain compared to Legendary Pokemon.