What are the glowing yellow rocks in God of War Ragnarok?

You’ll discover multiple unique routes as you make your way through God of War Ragnarok. These alternative paths likely have hidden treasures, resources, and even stories for you to discover as you progress further in the game. However, not every route will immediately be available to you, and obstacles might be blocking you from moving forward. One of these obstacles ae the glowing yellow rocks you might see on the side of boulders. Here’s what you need to know about the glowing yellow rocks in God of War Ragnarok.

What can you do about the glowing yellow rocks in God of War Ragnarok?

You will find these rocks scattered throughout the first area, appearing relatively often throughout your adventure in Ragnarok. Unfortunately, this obstacle is blocked by story progression. You will need to receive a unique tool to unlock this and reach these locations in the game. Without this critical story progression, you will be unable to interact with these rocks, preventing you from going forward.

Related: How to unlock the Nornir Chests at The Strond in God of War Ragnarok

The story progression is fairly obvious, and there will be a moment when you receive a quick tutorial on how to use the tool on these glowing rocks. When you receive the tool, return to these locations at your leisure and continue your exploration. We recommend working through the main game and completing the story before returning to these areas. It might be a better experience to unlock every part of the game before checking out the side paths.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These glowing rocks are helpful for you to find new areas you have not completed. If you’re trying to find every collectible in a realm, there’s a good chance that these glowing rocks might be hiding the one you’re looking for, giving you a clear direction of where you need to go to find it, but that’s not always the case.