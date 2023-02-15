What are the lyrics to “Dedicated to Moonlight” from Euphrosyne in Final Fantasy XIV? Full lyrics
Get your violin ready.
Boss themes do not have the right to go as hard on a violin as “Dedicated to Moonlight” does in Final Fantasy XIV. Fans diving far into the Euphrosyne Alliance Raid will find themselves face to face with Menphina, the Lover. This boss may look like a young girl, but that doesn’t mean she goes easy on you during the fight. She is one of Eorzea’s 12 gods, after all.
Menphina battles with a wolf companion named Dalamud, Together, the two test the raid with lunar attacks while her theme music slaps in the background. The words to this symphony of violins might be hard to memorize while dodging mechanics, so here are the official lyrics to “Dedicated to Moonlight” from Euphrosyne in Final Fantasy XIV.
“Dedicated to Moonlight” lyrics in Final Fantasy XIV
Square Enix has recently revealed the official lyrics to “Dedicated to Moonlight” in a blog.
(Oh at fair moon’s rise
Into the night fly
Follow the moonlight
Fear not what you find)
(O heart’s desire
Join now our choir
For love conspire
Go, chase it higher)
Through the silent woods tonight,
I am guided by moonlight,
For the first time so alone fearing no shadow
Like my mother before me I follow this path
Knowing love will find me
She will hear my song tonight
(Tonight, full moon rise)
Dedicated to moonlight
(Clouds part, how she shines)
See that I’m a woman grown enough for secrets
(Dance as once did I. O daughter of mine)
Like my grandmother before me I know each note every beat,
(Go, oh, go, go)
Melody mine to keep
(Go, sing now unto the sky)
(Girls are born to step into the light)
O wide open midnight sky, please
Carry my voice aloft
Far away where she waits
Lover’s moon
(Oh, Moon)
Fairest goddess wandering the night
In your name we bare our hearts
(Songbirds of night)
With your grace will our passion take flight
(Passion take flight)
We would keep your song alive
Shrouded safe in soft moonlight
(Silver and white forest moonlight)
Maiden goddess of heavens above
In your name we share our hearts
(This world we share)
With your grace will our prayer become
(With you through prayer)
Solace, shelter, hope and love
Greater than the tales sing of
(Oh, true love)
Oh, love
(Songbirds of night, passion take flight
Silver and white forest moonlight
This world we share with you through prayer
Oh, love for you)
There you have it. Now you can enter the Euphrosyne Alliance raid and sing along while engaged in heated combat with Menphina the Lover.