What are the lyrics to “Dedicated to Moonlight” from Euphrosyne in Final Fantasy XIV? Full lyrics

Boss themes do not have the right to go as hard on a violin as “Dedicated to Moonlight” does in Final Fantasy XIV. Fans diving far into the Euphrosyne Alliance Raid will find themselves face to face with Menphina, the Lover. This boss may look like a young girl, but that doesn’t mean she goes easy on you during the fight. She is one of Eorzea’s 12 gods, after all.

Menphina battles with a wolf companion named Dalamud, Together, the two test the raid with lunar attacks while her theme music slaps in the background. The words to this symphony of violins might be hard to memorize while dodging mechanics, so here are the official lyrics to “Dedicated to Moonlight” from Euphrosyne in Final Fantasy XIV.

Related: What are the lyrics to “Forged in Crimson” from Mount Ordeals in Final Fantasy XIV? Full lyrics

“Dedicated to Moonlight” lyrics in Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix has recently revealed the official lyrics to “Dedicated to Moonlight” in a blog.

(Oh at fair moon’s rise

Into the night fly

Follow the moonlight

Fear not what you find)

(O heart’s desire

Join now our choir

For love conspire

Go, chase it higher)

Through the silent woods tonight,

I am guided by moonlight,

For the first time so alone fearing no shadow

Like my mother before me I follow this path

Knowing love will find me

She will hear my song tonight

(Tonight, full moon rise)

Dedicated to moonlight

(Clouds part, how she shines)

See that I’m a woman grown enough for secrets

(Dance as once did I. O daughter of mine)

Like my grandmother before me I know each note every beat,

(Go, oh, go, go)

Melody mine to keep

(Go, sing now unto the sky)

(Girls are born to step into the light)

O wide open midnight sky, please

Carry my voice aloft

Far away where she waits

Lover’s moon

(Oh, Moon)

Fairest goddess wandering the night

In your name we bare our hearts

(Songbirds of night)

With your grace will our passion take flight

(Passion take flight)

We would keep your song alive

Shrouded safe in soft moonlight

(Silver and white forest moonlight)

Maiden goddess of heavens above

In your name we share our hearts

(This world we share)

With your grace will our prayer become

(With you through prayer)

Solace, shelter, hope and love

Greater than the tales sing of

(Oh, true love)

Oh, love

(Songbirds of night, passion take flight

Silver and white forest moonlight

This world we share with you through prayer

Oh, love for you)

There you have it. Now you can enter the Euphrosyne Alliance raid and sing along while engaged in heated combat with Menphina the Lover.