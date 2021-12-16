What are the PC requirements for Dying Light 2 Stay Human?
Dying Light 2 has a scalable engine, allowing more PC owners to check out the game.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is just around the corner, so Techland has released the PC requirements for the game a few months before its official release. Thankfully, thanks to the game’s engine, it will support many setups.
The Polish company informed PC fans about the game’s requirements in a press release. Keep in mind that this is targeting 1080p at 30 frames per second for minimum and 1080p at 60 frames per second for recommended specs.
Minimum Requirements
- CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon™ RX 560 4GB
- OS: Windows 7
- Available storage space: 60GB HDD
Recommended Requirements
- CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Available storage space: 60GB SSD
Minimum Requirements (with ray tracing on)
- CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 8GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Available storage space: 60GB SSD
Recommended Requirements (with ray tracing on)
- CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080 10GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Available storage space: 60GB SSD
It may be hard to get the graphics cards you need right now as there is still a shortage, but it’s good to know that this zombie crawling adventure is scalable for most modern PC builds. “Dying Light 2 Stay Human is accessible to a wide PC market, made possible thanks to Techland’s proprietary, highly scalable C-Engine,” Techland said. We hope that promise turns reality when Dying Light 2 Stay Human makes its way to physical and digital shelves on February 4, 2022. The game has gone gold, so the developer has a lot of time to optimize before that date.