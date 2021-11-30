Dying Light 2 Stay Human goes gold, locks in release date after multiple delays

You don’t have to wait much longer to “stay human.” Dying Light 2 is coming in February 2022, and the parkour survival sequel has just gone gold — so there won’t be any more delays.

“Going gold” is the industry term for when a game has reached a finished, fully playable state and is being pressed to disc. As announced on Twitter, that’s happening now for Dying Light, 2 which means there’s no backing out of the scheduled release date. Developer Techland also promises that it will “spend additional time [to] deliver the best possible experience,” so at the worst, we may end up with day-one patch for the game.

Dying Light 2 has gone gold!

It wouldn’t be possible without your support over all these years – we will spend an additional time making sure that we’ll deliver the best possible experience for you.

Thank you for being with us!

Can’t wait to meet you in The City on February 4th! pic.twitter.com/2I6KHrmW14 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) November 30, 2021

This should be welcome news for anyone anticipating Dying Light 2. It was indefinitely delayed at the top of 2020, then delayed to early 2022 just a few months ago. Now, the release date is locked in: February 4 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Take note that the Switch version will be playable through the cloud.

As for what fans can expect from the sequel, it’s full of new weapon mechanics to help battle the undead. A recent dev blog also detailed the game’s various factions, like the Peacekeepers. The sometimes extreme militaristic organization could be a blessing or boon when you play Dying Light 2.