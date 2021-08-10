What do pigs eat in Minecraft?

Pigs are one of the original creatures made in Minecraft. These little pink mobs will often be used to get yourself food and can even be used as a method of transportation if you have a saddle. As is the case in real life, they are great animals to have on a farm, so if you have an area to keep them, you can continually gather food from slaying them. To keep having pigs at your place, here is what you need to feed them.

In Minecraft, pigs will only eat three different items: Beatroots, Carrots, or Potatoes. All of these can be found at gardens in villages or within chests. If you have a farm, we recommend putting a garden close by that you can keep replanting and harvesting to spawn more pigs. Unlike other farm animals in the game, Wheat will not affect them.

To get the pigs to breed, interact with them while holding the food. If they are at full health, they will give off hearts and look for another pig doing the same thing. When they meet, a baby pig will spawn. If you feed a baby pig any of the above foods, it will work to get them to reach adulthood faster.