LEGO Fortnite drops players into a wonderful world made of the bricks many of us played with as kids. Some of us still play with them today. Of course, it also has brand new elements, some of which, such as the Rainbow Butterfly, can be a blessing or a curse.

Players get to explore an entirely new game mode in LEGO Fortnite. It thrusts them into a survival crafting game where they must build up a village and defend it from enemies on a daily basis. Along the way, they’ll be collecting resources and enhancing just about everything they craft. However, there are elements out of the player’s control that can be incredibly rewarding, such as the items that Rainbow Butterflies lead them to.

What Do Rainbow Butterflies Do in LEGO Fortnite?

Rainbow Butterflies lead players to either a chest full of loot, a hostile enemy or group of enemies, or a point of interest on the map. When we saw our first Rainbow bitterly, it flitted away as a sheep charged us, but we pursued it and left the randomly angry wool producer behind.

These insects will pause ahead of players and wait for them to catch up, similar to how the sheet music for sea shanties worked in Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. They’ll do this a few times while players chase them. After a dozen stops or so, they’ll reach their destination, and players will be able to see what they’ve been following the Rainbow Butterfly for.

Our first Rainbow Butterfly was a double-edged sword. It pointed us directly to a chest filled with useful items. But that chest was guarded by a wolf. We had to defeat the wolf, gaining a Wolf Claw and some Meat before we could loot the chest.

How to Find Rainbow Butterflies in LEGO Fortnite

Rainbow Butterflies will randomly spawn in a player’s world in LEGO Fortnite. There’s no way to track them down or make them appear more frequently. However, players can make the most of them by choosing to chase them and seek out what lies at their destination whenever they spot one. They’re rare enough that whatever they give players will be worth it, even if it’s the resources a dead wolf provides.