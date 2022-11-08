What do Yggdrasil Seeds do in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Yggdrasil Seeds are one of many collectible key items Kratos and Atreus can discover while exploring the nine realms in God of War Ragnarök. Yggdrasil is the world tree, and you use its branches as a form of fast travel to different fast travel gates located in each world. Ragnarök changes how exploration works in several key areas, and these rare items play a major role in that process. This guide will explain what Yggdrasil Seeds do in God of War Ragnarök.

How do Yggdrasil Seeds work in God of War Ragnarok

Yggdrasil Seeds are one of the most important items in God of War Ragnarök. In this game, Kratos and Atreus have the ability to access various realms using any gateway they come across and no longer need to travel to Brok’s unique shop to travel across realms.

Some Yggdrasil Seeds are given to you throughout the main story. You’re first Yggdrasil Seed is given to you by everybody’s favorite dwarves, Brok and Sindri, shortly after completing the prologue. You will travel to realms such as Svartalheim as part of the campaign, but other seeds must be discovered on your own.

One of the first Favours you can start while exploring the Dwarven realm Svartalheim is called the Crucible. It’s a quest that involves you finding two Yggdrasil Seeds to unlock the fiery arena in Muspelheim. A handful of realms will remain locked until you discover their corresponding Yggdrasil Seed and use it while visiting a Mystic Gateway.

These essential items are finite but can’t be wasted, so feel free to use them as you discover them. Every Yggdrasil Seed needed to unlock a realm housing a story quest will be given to you when the time is right. Any extra seeds you collect can be used freely to open the world they belong to.