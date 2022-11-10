What do you do with the Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok?

The Mystical Heirloom is an interesting item in God of War Ragnarok. Unlike other relics you find in your travels, this one does nothing for you in combat. You will always find a better one to use in your travels, and we don’t recommend having it equipped when you’re fighting some tougher enemies. However, outside of combat, it has a practical use. Here’s what you need to know about what you can do with the Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok.

How to use the Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok

The Mystical Heirloom is an item that awakens enemies that are sleeping, namely the Stone Trolls scattered throughout the nine realms. There are a handful of them that you can find in several of the realms, and when you use this item in their presence, you awaken them, bringing them back to life. You use the relic similar to the other relics you’ve used in God of War Ragnarok.

Despite being able to walk around and no longer stuck in their eternal slumber, the Stone Trolls are not thankful for your assistance. Instead, they immediately become an enemy combatant, and you will need to fight against them. Similar to the other trolls you’ve encountered in God of War Ragnarok, these creatures have large stone columns that they will use in combat. These monsters also have a similar moveset, which means you shouldn’t have too much trouble battling them if you’ve already encountered them when they were not made of stone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four of them in total, and each one drops a Slumber Stone, and you’re going to want to grab them to bring back to the forge to craft into armor.