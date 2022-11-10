Where to get the Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok

There are several pieces of equipment and relics for you to find during your adventures in God of War Ragnarok. Many of them have practical uses that you can utilize during combat. However, you will need to find a handful of items to complete quests and side activities for others you meet while exploring the nine realms. One of these items is called the Mystical Heirloom. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get the Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok

The item is in Midgard. However, while you visit Midgard shortly after your time in Vanaheim, you cannot find it when you first arrive. Instead, the only way to locate the item is when you have the Draupnir Spear. You receive this after working through The Word of Fate quest, where Kratos and Freya work together to find the Norns. After this point, Kratos will revisit Svartalfheim to create a weapon, the Draupnir Spear, and then you can return to Midgard when you have the opportunity to roam through the nine realms and explore.

When you arrive, there will be a block of ice with yellow rocks preventing you from going through. You will need to through the Draupnir Spear at it and then detonate the spear on the ice. Doing so will break it, giving you access to the location. When you arrive, there will be a dead dwarf on your left, and you pick up the Mystical Heirloom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a relic that doesn’t seem to have any fundamental importance. However, it does do something extraordinary, and it’s a critical item if you want to battle against the Stone Trolls hidden throughout God of War Ragnarok.