Most Clash of Clans players have experienced dealing with PEKKA, either by using the unit or by getting it thrown at their defenses. PEKKA is a slow and tanky specialist unit that threatens buildings more than anything, and it takes a lot of firepower to bring down. Straightforward in purpose, this cool-looking mechanized armor has an unusual name that most players have been unable to decipher.

What does PEKKA stand for in Clash of Clans?

The unit’s description in Clash of Clans asks the question “Is PEKKA a knight? A samurai? A robot?” and we can answer the third part right away: PEKKA is not a robot. PEKKA is a play on the word “mecha,” as the unit itself is a fantasy take on the mechanized mobile armor archetype. Inside the armored suit, the pilot is a young girl. We know less about her than the suit itself.

As for the name’s meaning in Clash of Clans, PEKKA stands for Perfectly Enraged Knight Killer of Assassins. It’s an awkward acronym for sure, but it sounds a little bit like mecha, so there you have it.

How to use PEKKA in Clash of Clans

Now that we know what PEKKA stands for in Clash of Clans, let’s discuss whether it is any good. PEKKA is an Elixir troop produced from the Barracks. It moves very slowly, it has a ton of HP, and it has no targeting priorities, meaning it always attacks the nearest building within range. This behavior and PEKKA’s stats make it stand out for some situations in Clash of Clans.

When using PEKKA you should pair it with units or spells that can clear hordes, to avoid having this high investment troop bogged down by hordes of cheap enemies. The best case scenario would be mounting PEKKA on Siege Machines and driving it straight into the enemy Town Hall. Also consider using Rage on PEKKA to make up for its low speed.