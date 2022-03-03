What does the Remembrance of Starscourge do in Elden Ring?

Bosses in Elden Ring tend to drop some valuable items. Dragons drop Dragon Hearts, Demi-Gods drop Great Runes, and some bosses drop Remembrances, which can be used to obtain powerful weapons. Upon defeating Starscourge Radahn, you’ll acquire the Remembrance of Starscourge. Here’s how to use this item.

You can either use the Remembrance to acquire a vast number of Runes, or take it to Enia in Roundtable Hold, who will allow you to purchase one of two weapons in exchange for the Remembrance. Through the latter method, you’ll be able to obtain either the Starscourge Greatsword, or the Lion Greatbow, both of which are fairly powerful weapons.

Which one you should choose will largely depend on what kind of build you’re running. The Starscourge Greatsword requires a whopping 38 Strength to wield, and scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. This weapon is better suited for Strength builds. Meanwhile, the Lion Greatbow scales with both Strength and Dexterity, but requires far less Strength to effectively wield, making it a good fit for Dexterity builds.

Thankfully, unlike other FromSoftware titles, there is a way to get both of these boss weapons in a single playthrough. You just have to duplicate the Remembrance by visiting one of the Walking Mausoleums.