What does the Stone Flux Pauldron item do in Risk of Rain 2?

The new Survivors of the Void DLC for Risk of Rain 2 added a treasure trove of new items and content to get stuck into. Between the new Void items adding a healthy dose of chaos to an already chaotic game and a new selection of endings to achieve, there is plenty for players to do.

One of the new items is the Stone Flux Pauldron, but what does this piece of equipment do?

What the Stone Flux Pauldron does

The Stone Flux Pauldron is a new Lunar item that was added in the Survivors of the Void DLC. The item doubles the holder’s maximum health, but at the cost of their movement speed. Each Stone Flux Pauldron that a player has will increase their maximum health by 100% while reducing their movement speed by 50%.

Note that the health boost is based on the player’s base health, so having two Stone Flux Pauldrons will effectively triple their maximum health. This is different from the reduction to movement speed, which follows a hyperbolic function rather than a linear one. The second Stone Flux Pauldron will reduce movement speed by 75% and the third by 87.5%. This makes the item a dangerous trade-off between health and speed, but for certain builds and playstyles, the sacrifice might be worth it.

The Stone Flux Pauldron is similar to the Light Flux Pauldron in how it stacks and functions in-game.