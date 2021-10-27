What is a Sideways Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

One of the challenges to get your hands on the Cube Queen skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is to survive for five storm circles with a Sideways weapon. To do this, you will first need to find yourself one of these weapons.

The Sideways weapons can be found, somewhat unsurprisingly, in the Sideways. Here, you can find Sideways weapons by opening special chests. These chests appear quite gothic and have a purple glow and panels on them that make them easy to spot. The Sideways weapons can drop randomly from these chests, although it is possible to open a chest and not get any of the weapons at all.

Sideways Scythe

Sideways minigun

Sideways rifle

All you need to do is grab any weapon, then make your way out of there and survive five different storm circles. If you want to do it all in one game, you may find it better to avoid other players when you can. Remember, there are now three different places to find Sideways chests.

First, at the main Sideways spawn that will appear near a named location at the start of the match. The chests will randomly spawn in this area. You can also make your way to the smaller Sideways encounters that will be marked by orange and purple icons on the map. Finally, if you find the Sideways Boss who randomly appears on the map, you can now find a Sideways chest near him.