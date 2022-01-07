What is changing in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Patch 12.1?

Teamfight Tactics players rejoice: the reign of Socialite Kai’Sa is over! With Patch 12.1, the TFT devs have shut down the Socialite supremacy that’s been plaguing everyone’s games. Many of the strongest units in the game have been dethroned, shaking up the meta all over again. However, this new power vacuum has opened up top spots for some old threats, so beware while you climb the ranks…

Nerfs

To start, let’s talk about the biggest game-changers: nerfing the Socialite situation. Not only did the devs nuke Kai’Sa and Galio, two very powerful champions, but they also decreased the power of the Socialite buff in general. Now, the mana boost is greatly decreased (from five per second to three). They even nerfed some Socialite Hextech Augments like Duet. Now, a Kai’Sa with a Socialite buff won’t be shooting off her ult every three seconds. Chemtech bruisers were also a painful force, and devs nerfed Tahm Kench, Urgot, and his classic items to put a dent in their power.

Class/origin nerfs: Socialite, Chemtech

Unit nerfs: Galio, Kai’Sa, Urgot, Tahm Kench, Caitlyn

Hextech nerfs: Ascension, Cybernetic Implants, Duet, Stand United, Sunfire Board

Buffs

This time around, damage-heavy builds are getting a boost. Imperials will have a better Tyrant boost, five Innovators has a better bear, and Syndicate seven’s bonus amplifier is off the charts. Also, desperate to make Yordles viable past the early game, that builds gotten a ton of buffs to make the quirky, small team more appealing.

Class/origin buffs: Imperial, Innovator, Yordle, Syndicate

Unit buffs: Swain, Seraphine

Hextech buffs: Ardent Censer, Makeshift Armor, Woodland Charm, Spellblade

Overview and predictions

When damage-heavy teams with spooky backlines get popular, only one thing happens: the rise of the assassins. Syndicate already got a buff so it’s no surprise they’re on top, but Katarina is also back with a vengeance. Why? Because front-line builds have lost their five-cost bite (Galio, Tahm Kench). So, when teams have a back-line to protect, assassins are the answer. RIP anyone who doesn’t like assassin meta, but there are a few ways to counter it that you can try. Be on the lookout for very frightening units like Katarina, Akali, Shaco, Talon, and Seraphine to ignore your front-line and delete your carries.

Stronger builds: Arcanists, Innovators, Imperial Challengers, Syndicate Assassins, Academy Assassins

Weaker builds: Socialite Colossus, Chemtech Bruisers, Mutant Bruisers Mutant Collossus