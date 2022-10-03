What is error code LS-0016 in Fortnite?

The LS-0016 code for Fortnite is a nasty one. It will prevent you from playing the game, and you won’t be able to jump into the main action with your friends, and you can’t even play solo games. You’ll likely see it every time you try to log into the game. This guide covers the LS-0016 error code in Fortnite and what you can do about it.

Can you fix error code LS-0016 in Fortnite?

Unfortunately, when you see error code LS-0016 in Fortnite, there’s nothing you can do about it. What’s happening is the game going through maintenance, which means you won’t be able to jump into the game. There’s nothing wrong on your side, which is good, but it also means there’s nothing you can try to do for the game, and restarting Fortnite will not bring it up.

We recommend going over to the Fortnite Status twitter page to receive updates whenever you encounter error code LS-0016. The team there should provide you with any information you need, and they will likely provide a reliable downtime timer so you know when you can jump back into the game. If you’re encountering this error, it’s also a good idea to expect to download a new update for Fortnite.

You won’t see the LS-0016 error code too often. The error code means the game is being updated, and if the Epic Games team has taken it down for extended maintenance, it will continue appearing until they bring the servers back up. However, if the servers are up and you’re still experiencing this issue, we recommend restarting your Epic Games store launcher to make sure you manually download the latest Fortnite update. You can do this by right-clicking your system tray and making sure the update is happening and it is downloading.