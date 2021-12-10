What to do when Fortnite says server offline

Are you getting an error message in Fortnite saying that the server is offline? This typically appears on the Epic Games launcher whenever there’s a new update in progress, especially now that Fortnite Chapter 3 has gone live. Epic Games usually uses this downtime to ensure players that they will sometimes receive the server offline message that will make them unable to play the game.

There are a couple of things you can do to fix this problem. The easiest thing is to sit and wait for the update to roll out. If that is not the case, you need to take action and make sure that the issue isn’t caused by something on your end.

First, you can check the official Fortnite Status Twitter account for updates. In doing so, you’ll be keeping tabs on whether or not Epic Games is rolling out a fresh patch. When this happens, the developer takes the servers offline for downtime in order to roll out the patch, which prevents players from jumping into the game.

If it turns out there is no update in the works, move on to the next step: making sure you have a stable internet connection on whatever device you’re playing Fortnite on. If you receive a server offline message on your phone or Nintendo Switch when you’re on the go, you may need to move to someplace you can connect to the Wi-Fi. If you’re playing Fortnite on your PC and get kicked off the server because your internet connection got cut off, disconnect your router for 10 seconds or longer and plug it back in.

The last thing to do is make sure you’re not having any problems with the Epic Games launcher. Reloading the launcher may do the trick, but you need to shut down the program rather than close the window. To do this, you’ll need to access the Task Manager and close the launcher in the Processes tab.